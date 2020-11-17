Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ryan will be winning his 30th Ireland cap against England

Leinster's James Ryan will captain Ireland in Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup game against England at Twickenham.

The 24-year-old lock has been selected to wear the armband by head coach Andy Farrell with regular skipper Jonny Sexton missing the game through injury.

Ryan took on the captaincy when Sexton went off in Friday's win over Wales, but this is the first time he will lead his country from the start.

"It's a huge honour for me and I'm looking forward to it," Ryan said.

"The great thing is I won't be on my own. I will have guys like Peter O'Mahony, Iain Henderson and Keith Earls there, a huge amount of experience, and Jonny is there too. They will make my job easier.

"Even when Jonny is captain, we drive at the week as a collective. There is a core group of us and that has been the same this week."