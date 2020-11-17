Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonathan Davies won his 84th Wales cap against Ireland

Wales are awaiting details of scans for centre Jonathan Davies after the knee injury he suffered against Ireland.

Davies was forced off the field in the 32-9 defeat in Dublin after picking up a right knee problem.

The 32-year-old has not long returned after almost 11 months out with a left knee injury suffered in the World Cup in Japan on October 2019.

"He's in the process of having scans," said Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys.

"Probably in the next 24 hours we'll know how serious that is. But he's up and walking about. He was keen to get games under his belt but hopefully it won't be too serious."

Wales have called up Cardiff Blues back-rower James Botham to cover the back-row with Josh Navidi (concussion) and Ross Moriarty (ankle) having not figured in the autumn internationals so far.

Humphreys has not ruled out Navidi or Moriarty this weekend but outlined why they had called up Botham.

"We identified him in the derbies," said Humphreys.

"We thought athletically he has the ability to compete in Test rugby. He had some big moments. We thought he'd be someone in our plans for 2023.

"With the injuries we have, we thought we'd bring him in."