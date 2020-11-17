Judge Wales on 2023 World Cup - Humphreys

Autumn Nations Cup: Wales v Georgia Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 21 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

Forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys believes Wayne Pivac's Wales are on the right track towards the 2023 World Cup.

Defence coach Byron Hayward has lost his job, with Pivac's side having suffered six successive defeats.

Humphreys says he knew the coaching group were going to be judged by the Welsh public as he faced questions about his own future.

"In these times that exist now, you have got to be careful about pressure and what that means," said Humphreys.

The Wales forwards coach linked up with Pivac, Hayward and Stephen Jones, succeeding former head coach Warren Gatland and his backroom team that included Shaun Edwards, Rob Howley and Robin McBryde.

Ex-Wales captain Humphreys is aware of the pressure on the coaching staff despite Hayward's departure, with Wales facing Georgia in Llanelli on Saturday in their second Autumn Nations Cup game - having lost their opener in Ireland.

"This is a very exciting group of coaches, a very exciting group of players, and we are 100% together in terms of where we want to go," said Humphreys.

"It is unfortunate when any change happens in that environment.

"As long as we are 100% together to where we need to get to - 2023 we want to get to - and as long as we have belief in what we are doing is the right way to do that, then that's what we will be judged on.

"I truly believe what we are doing is the right way to go. Looking from outside in before I took this job, I saw the amount of stick the previous coaches had, so I was well aware coming into this job what it entails.

"You are in this job, you need to have the belief that what you are doing is correct, and whatever happens from that happens, but I believe that we are doing is correct."

Humphreys insists the atmosphere remains positive within the Welsh camp.

"Our mood is pretty good," said Humphreys.

"The boys are down in terms of outcomes of these game. It's always tough times and there was always going to be blips, but we see the bigger picture of where we need to go."

Jake Ball sure Wales 'set-piece issues' can be fixed

Scarlets second-row Jake Ball worked with Pivac during his five years at the region, when the side won the Pro12 league title in 2017.

But Pivac suffered a slow start to his Scarlets tenure.

"I remember we lost the first three games of the season," said Ball.

"We were picking it apart and even though we lost those three games, we'd done good stuff in there.

"When it did click it was great fun to be a part of and an enjoyable brand of rugby. It was a great few seasons down there.

"It is a similar start now, even looking back to the Six Nations start.

"Even though we lost some close games, we did a lot of good stuff. I don't think it's that far away.

"There is no doubt it's difficult. For 10 years there was one style of playing rugby and looking at the World Cup, was that way going to allow us to win a World Cup?

"That's something the coaches have looked at. They're trying to implement their style and it's going to take a bit of time to get that across."

Ball, 29, believe the players need to take responsibility with Pivac under pressure.

"Wayne has been quite calm, but at a lot of the pressure has been put on to the coaches," said Ball.

"As players, we're the ones who go out and play so it's important we deliver our roles. There is only so much a coaching team can do.

"There is a lot of experience out there and I think it is time to deliver."