Lewis Gjaltema (right) has trained with Super Rugby side Blues

Premiership club Harlequins have signed scrum-half Lewis Gjaltema from New Zealander side North Harbour.

The 22-year-old will link up with the Quins squad at the start of 2021.

North Harbour play in Mitre 10, the provincial domestic tournament in New Zealand, and are affiliated with Auckland-based Super Rugby side Blues.

"Lewis is a hard-working, English-qualified nine with a strong core skillset," Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard told the club website. external-link

"We have been watching Lewis in the Mitre 10 Cup for a while, where he's had many impressive performances."

Quins have not disclosed the length of Gjaltema's contract at the Twickenham Stoop.