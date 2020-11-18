Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster demolished Zebre to maintain their unbeaten start to the season

Defence coach Jared Payne says Ulster will be boosted by the return of supporters to Kingspan Stadium for Sunday's Pro14 encounter with Scarlets.

Six-hundred fans attended Ulster's season-opener on 2 October but have not been present since.

Ulster have won their six Pro14 games to date - their best start to a season since 2012.

"They will make a fair bit of noise and there will be some atmosphere, which will be nice," said Payne.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of matches have taken place behind closed doors and Payne says he is looking forward to feeling the "energy of the crowd".

"It will give the boys an extra lift, but we try to create our own energy and our own enthusiasm across the group," he added.

Dan McFarland's men come into the game against Scarlets off the back of a nine-try win away to Zebre and Payne says the team are in a positive mood.

"It's always nice when you are winning and performing well," said former player Payne.

"In the past we probably have taken our foot off the gas a bit, we have done it a couple of times this year, but it is improving and players are addressing it."

Jared Payne joined Ulster's coaching team in 2018 after retiring from rugby

Despite their perfect start to the season, Payne says Ulster will have to be careful against a Scarlets side which have conceded the least amount of tries in the Pro14.

"They seem to be a tight-knit group and there seems to be plenty of enthusiasm amongst them," he said.

"They play for each other and they are pretty dangerous with some of the things that they can do.

"They haven't scored a lot of tries but they haven't leaked a lot either. We have to make sure we front up from the get-go."