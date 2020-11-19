Ryan Wilson last featured for Scotland in Japan last year

Ryan Wilson says it is "a killer" being stuck on 49 Scotland caps but believes he can force his way back into the national team.

Wilson, 31, has not featured for Scotland since the World Cup in Japan last year.

Despite that, the Glasgow captain thinks he can still do a job for national head coach Gregor Townsend.

"I've spoken to Gregor and told him the fire is still there," Wilson told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"I'll be doing all I can to get back in there. I know what I've got to do and I just need to put that on the field for Glasgow."

Despite several of his international colleagues calling time on their Scotland careers after the failed World Cup campaign, Wilson says he was never tempted to follow suit.

"I got a lot of questions after the World Cup with a lot of guys retiring [from international duty] - the likes of Tommy Seymour, Greig Laidlaw and John Barclay - and people were asking me if I would be retiring or thinking about it," he said.

"It gets to you a little bit because that is not the case. I'm not done yet with Scotland, in my own mind anyway. I want to carry on pushing as much as I can.

"At the moment I'm not in Gregor's plans and I've got to do a little bit more. There's plenty left in this old man yet."