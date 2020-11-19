England v Ireland: George Ford on the bench as Tom Curry and Sam Underhill start

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George Ford passes the ball
George Ford returns for England after an Achilles injury
Autumn Nations Cup: England v Ireland
Date: Saturday 21 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Venue: Twickenham
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and Radio Ulster with text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Fly-half George Ford will start on the bench as he returns from injury in England's second Autumn Nations Cup match against Ireland, with captain Owen Farrell keeping the 10 shirt.

Head coach Eddie Jones has previously preferred Ford at 10 with Farrell at 12 when the pair are both fit.

But Jones did not think Ford was "going to be ready" to start after missing two games with an Achilles tendon injury.

In the back row, World Cup stars Tom Curry and Sam Underhill return.

Props Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler are also back in the starting XV, with Ellis Genge and Will Stuart on the bench.

England's backline is unchanged from the 40-0 victory against Georgia last weekend, meaning centre Ollie Lawrence makes his second international start.

Ford, who started at 10 for England in their first four Six Nations matches at the beginning of the year, missed the Italy and Georgia games to undergo treatment on a long-standing Achilles tendon injury.

Jones said Ford's exclusion was because of this injury, describing him as "a very talented number 10" and "a mainstay of our team"

"For him to come on in the last part of the game and add his tactical kicking and distribution skills will be very handy for us," he continued.

Maro Itoje, who started at flanker alongside debutant Jack Willis in England's Autumn Nations Cup opener, returns to the second row.

Exeter lock Jonny Hill is back on the bench after starting in the win against Italy which helped England become Six Nations champions.

Jones challenges Ireland to give 'dominant' performance

England are currently top of their Autumn Nations Cup pool but face their toughest test since the return of international rugby.

Ireland, who beat Wales 32-9 last week, are second in the group and the winner of Saturday's game will likely compete for the overall title on finals weekend.

Head coach Andy Farrell praised his side's "dominant" performance in the tournament opener, but Jones questioned whether Ireland could repeat the feat at Twickenham.

"Ireland were very happy with their dominant performance against Wales and we know they are a very well-coached team," he said.

"As their coaching staff said, they were dominant, so the challenge is can they bring a dominant Irish performance to Twickenham?

"I know Andy Farrell very well, they will be well prepared and they'll come to Twickenham with a point to prove, which always makes them dangerous.

"It's the most important game of the year for us and I'm sure they are treating it exactly the same way."

Ireland have made four changes for their trip to Twickenham as fly-half Ross Byrne replaces injured captain Johnny Sexton.

Centre Bundee Aki comes in for the injured Robbie Henshaw, wing Keith Earls replaces Munster team-mate Andrew Conway and flanker CJ Stander takes over from Josh van der Flier.

Line-ups

England: Daly; Joseph, Lawrence, Slade, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Launchbury; Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dunn, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Ford, Malins.

Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Farrell, Aki, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Roux, Ryan (capt); Stander, O'Mahony, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, E Byrne, Bealham, Henderson, Connors, Murray, B Burns, Stockdale.







  • Looks solid although the front row was really impressive first half against Georgia.
    I would have liked Willis on bench so that Curry could shift to 8 and we might see the frightening back row of Willis, Curry and Underhill.

    • the pope replied:
      Couldn’t agree more! Good post

  • Finally, a sport HYS without any of the tribalist guff of the football ones.

    English/Irish fans wishing each other luck and a good game. Great to see.

  • Quite a few Irish fans saying they fear England will fairly easily win. I'm not so sure, as forwards are strong in scrum/line-out/maul (the basics) plus back line with Aki back in and Gibson-Park and Lowe looks very threatening.

    As an England supporter I hope they win but don't think it's a foregone conclusion.

    Anyway, should be a fantastic game so that's all we can ask for.

    • Jon replied:
      Absolutely. A cracking game of rugby.

  • I can't find any weakness in either team as selected. Has all the makings of a cracking game of proper rugby. Thought the green men were very impressive vs an unusually subdued Wales. Their front row looks worryingly strong. Really pleased for Joe L- never has a bad game. and also Lawrence. He's the future. Match up v Aki should be good.

    • Departure Lounge replied:
      yes to all of that.

  • Can Youngs/Farrell pass this time please?

    • tony replied:
      They will but slowly as usual so its up and under until Ford comes on

  • Think Genge and Stewart unlucky to be dropped to the bench

    • djg replied:
      I think they are replicating the South African tactic of selecting stronger scrummaging props to bring on later to force penalties and create scum pressure

  • That speaks of an attritional first half with Ford changing it up at 60 minutes.

    A fair enough tactic and probably necessary as Ford will be very rusty indeed!

    Should be a good game!

    • 4o7 replied:
      Yep, might be worth giving the first half a miss

  • I can only presume that EJ is a big Exeter fan, ensuring that he continually ignores the Simmonds brothers
    2019/20 season Sam - 20 tries and assists, Billy V - 2
    Sam 4.4m average carry, Billy 2.3m
    Sam 232 tackles, Billy 75
    Billy wins comfortably on missed tackles though - missing 50% more than Sam.

    Let's not even get started on how barndoor Ford gets straight back in over Nmaga, Smith and Joe S

    • ian replied:
      Perhaps EJ wants Exeter to have successful season and their players not be distracted by international appearances.

  • So we will get slow ball from Ben Young’s and box kicks that under 13’s do to chase. Is it me or is he massively overrated? Look at old footage of Dawson or the last 10 minutes of Robson and in my opinion he would not make the first 6 of a Lions selection and I cannot name a worse scrum half from a top tier nation. Maybe a great bloke, magnificent servant but time to move on

    • Malcolm Tent replied:
      I agree.
      step-step-step-oppo-defence-all-lined-up .... PASS!
      Its also easy to be a “magnificent servant” when you keep getting picked!

  • launchbury doesnt play for years now gets 2 games on the spin! (I am fan of his just cannot work Eddy out
    just hope we release our back have some great players there but all youngs does is kick (and not even contestable kicks just aimless) LET THEM FREE!

    • paulnix replied:
      Kruis and Lawes unavailable for different reasons. IMO Hill to start and think of the future a bit more and swap Youngs out and let the backs free, kick away possession a bit less and keep our backs moving the ball about, close but I think is given a platform the Irish scrumhalf's speed of delivery and thought may tip the balance to Ire if a close game.
      Should be close.

  • Two good sides. This will be a test for England but I think they will pull clear in the last 20 mins. Lets hope the weather stays fair and we see a good game of rugby.
    Got a sneaky feeling Ireland's front row will fancy themselves against Mako and Sinks. Don't think England will have it all their own way.

    • Reef Break replied:
      Maybe but Mako’s scrummaging has come on leaps and bounds over the last 12M

  • Make no mistake, this is a very capable Irish team so I can’t see this as being anything other than a very competitive intense close match. To say England will walk it, is being unrealistic or disingenuous

    • moonraker225 replied:
      Right, but they have been weakened. England to win, but they seem incapable of walking it against anyone.

  • Why is Billy V an automatic pick. Hasn't had a good game for England in nearly 3 years. Jones needs to start looking at other options at 8. There is so much back row talent in the Premiership, yet the biggest underperformer in recent years seems to a an automatic pick when fit.

    • Route1 replied:
      When he's fit and firing, Billy V causes havoc against Ireland.

  • Now that Ireland have shed their reputation as top team in N hemisphere, which became a stone around their necks, I expect they will draw more on their usual sources of motivation against England and be thoroughly up for this. Should be a good game.

  • Just one plea to England - a bit less fairly aimless hoofing the ball down the field and a bit more handling lease.

    • Wheatsheaf replied:
      I hope you are right but with Youngs and Farrell at 9 and 10 I fear the worst.

  • Farrell is a great penalty/conversion taker ... but a very ordinary player...
    Not quick,not creative and is very lucky to still be in the team...

    • Trytastic replied:
      The same was said of Jonny Wilkinson for years, until everybody realised just how good he was.

      Farrell is just the same, far more than a kicker

  • That's a tasty looking England 23. With the exception of Lawrence & Joseph thats a first choice 15 and shows that that Eddie is building strength in depth with so many good players not even in the 23
    A largely experimental Ireland will have to be on top the team and individual games to stay in the game
    Best of luck to both teams, but can only see this going one way Eng win by 15

  • Powerful Team that!

    SWING LOW

  • No real surprises in this selection, given injuries. Jones is sticking with the spine that won him the 6 Nations and got him to a world cup final. Ford only just being available again means he needs to be reintroduced slowly.

    As for Ireland, they've ditched the few experimental players from the Wales game, and I suspect will actually play better with Byrne than Sexton.

    Should be a good game

    • Newbie replied:
      Wales made Ireland look better than they actually are in my opinion. We can't be complacent but we should beat Ireland.

  • Back row battle will be crucial as will ijote vs ryan in the line out. I think both packs are very evenly matched. I hope england are more creative in the backs this time. Ford starting perhaps would have helped that.

    • Two Blues replied:
      Right now, Itoje and Ryan look as if they might be Lions' starters.

