Jones played all 80 minutes of Ulster's win over Zebre on Monday

Pro14: Ulster v Scarlets Date: Sunday, 22 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Ulster back row Greg Jones has revealed that his grandmother is one of in-form team-mate Marcell Coetzee's many fans.

Coetzee has been a driving force behind Ulster's unbeaten start to the Pro14 and scored four tries in the province's 57-14 win over Zebre on Monday.

Jones played at flanker against the Italians, with Coetzee number eight.

"My granny said to me in a text message after the game that it must be great playing alongside Marcell. He's great to have on the pitch," said Jones.

"He is someone you know is never going to go backwards in a tackle or a carry - he's that kind of guy, someone everyone wants in their team," added the 24-year-old of the Springbok.

"This season I think everyone is realising how good he actually is."

Ulster's thumping nine-try victory over Zebre saw Dan McFarland's side match Leinster's record of six wins out of six at the start of the new campaign, the Pro14 champions currently heading Conference A by virtue of having picked up two more bonus points.

"Confidence is high in the camp and we have acknowledged that we've had a great start," confirmed Jones.

"There have been a lot of players used, a lot of rotation, but the standard hasn't really dropped from week to week.

"That's something we have been building towards over the last few years - having that sort of squad where positions are interchangeable and there is rotation of the squad, making sure the standards stay constant across the whole group.

"Guys will be coming back from international duty to a squad that's in a good place. We just have to keep the ball rolling over the next few weeks and keep that going into Europe."

'Pressure to play well comes from yourself'

Jones is hoping to receive another opportunity to impress in Sunday's encounter with the Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium, with competition for places in the back row as fierce as it is across the rest of the team.

"You have to train well, put your hand up as best you can and take your chance," said the Dublin native.

"Most of the pressure to play well comes from yourself as your chances might be few and far between.

"We have eight or nine back rows who have interchanged over the past number of weeks and everyone has done a really good job.

"Everyone knows they have someone knocking at their heels so they have to do well to stay in there."

Scarlets 'will be tough to break down'

Scarlets have won their last two fixtures against Connacht and Zebre to leave them in third spot in Conference B, level on points with second-placed Cardiff Blues with three victories from six outings.

"They have been involved in some close, competitive matches in the last few weeks and we know that their defence is going to be good," said Jones.

"They've conceded the least number of tries in the league so they are going to be tough to break down.

"They are going to be very physical but from our point of view we will focus on our set-piece, which has been a really good weapon for us over the last few weeks, and try and play in the right areas of the pitch."