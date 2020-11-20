Premiership: Bath v Newcastle Falcons
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Aviva Premiership
|Venue: The Rec Date: Saturday, 21 November Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Bath begin their Premiership campaign against promoted Newcastle with Josh McNally skippering the hosts - who will be aiming for a top-four finish again.
Joe Cokanasiga starts on the wing after being released from England duty.
Newcastle have not played a competitive fixture since March and hand a debut at centre to Luther Burrell, while Michael Young is captain against his old club.
Marco Fuser also makes a first start for Falcons at lock with flanker Connor Collett set for a Premiership debut.
Bath also have Charlie Ewels available on the bench after the lock was also released from Eddie Jones' England squad to face Ireland.
Bath: De Glanville; McConnochie, Redpath, Josh Matavesi, Cokanasiga; Priestland, Spencer; Boyce Walker, Thomas, McNally (capt), Spencer, Williams, Reid, Mercer.
Replacements: Batty, Schoeman, Judge, Ewels, Bayliss, Chudley, Clark, Rokoduguni.
Newcastle: Penny; Radwan, Burrell, Flood, Stevenson; Connon, Young (capt); Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Fuser, Robinson, Collett, Graham.
Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Tampin, Farrar, Basham, Stuart, Hodgson, Lucock.
Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).