Steve Borthwick took control of Leicester last week after Geordan Murphy left his role as director of rugby

Aviva Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 21 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Former England scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth makes his Leicester debut as the Tigers begin life without director of rugby Geordan Murphy.

The ex-Saracens half-back covers for England's Ben Youngs while number eight Jasper Wiese also makes his debut.

Gloucester's former Australia hooker James Hanson plays for the first time in 20 months after finally recovering from an Achilles injury.

Matt Banahan starts on the wing with Jonny May on England duty.

Jamie Gibson is set to make his Cherry and White debut off the bench after joining from Northampton Saints earlier this month, while Danny Cipriani's half-back partner is scrum-half Joe Simpson.

Head coach Steve Borthwick's first Leicester team selection following Murphy's departure sees Facundo Gigena start at loosehead with Ellis Genge on international duty, while Zach Henry starts at fly-half.

Leicester: Steward; Van Wyk, Taute, Porter, Potter; Henry, Wigglesworth, Gigena, Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese

Replacements: Clare, Bower, Heyes, Henderson, Brink, White, Diaz Bonilla, Kelly

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Banahan; Cipriani, Simpson; Rapava-Ruskin, Hanson, Stanley, Slater, Garvey, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann

Replacements: Walker, Fourie, Ford-Robinson, Gibson, Clarke, Flinn, Evansm, Seabrook