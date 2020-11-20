Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Gray spent three seasons with Atlanta Falcons' practice squad

Premiership club Bath have signed ex-Atlanta Falcons tight-end Alex Gray, who returns to rugby union after three years in the NFL.

The 29-year-old played for Newcastle Falcons, London Irish and Yorkshire Carnegie earlier in his career.

He switched sports via the NFL's International Player Pathway programme in Florida and joined the Atlanta practice squad in 2017.

A former England Sevens wing, Gray can also play at centre.

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told the club website: "Alex is a confident and very talented rugby player who brings in a lot of experience to the group.

"We have been keeping tabs on Alex for a long time now and when the opportunity arose to sign him, we couldn't pass on that.

"I am confident that he will fit seamlessly into the group here and we look forward to seeing how he develops his game."

Details of Gray's contract with Bath have not been disclosed.