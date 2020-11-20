Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Levi Douglas has made one first-team appearance for Wasps since joining the club in August

Wasps have agreed a contract extension with second-row Levi Douglas.

The 25-year-old ex-Bath forward joined Wasps on a short-term deal in August and featured in their 54-7 win over Leicester the following month.

The Premiership runners-up have not disclosed the length of the new deal that Douglas, who has also played for French side Oyonnax, has signed.

"We are delighted that Levi has agreed to extend his stay at Wasps," boss Lee Blackett told the club website.

"He has shown his quality in training in the short time he has been with us and hopefully he will get more opportunities to show that quality on the pitch in the coming months."