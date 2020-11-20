Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

All of Fiji's Autumn Nations Cup pool matches have been cancelled

Scotland's final Autumn Nations Cup pool match at Murrayfield on 28 November has been cancelled due to 29 Covid-19 cases in Fiji's touring party.

Fiji's matches against France and Italy were also called off because of the outbreak within the touring party.

It means Scotland, who beat Italy last week, are likely to top Pool B if they beat France at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Organisers say postponing the match was "unavoidable" due to the 10-day isolation period for Fiji players.

Officials hope Vern Cotter's Fiji will be able to play the match against the fourth-place side in Pool A on December 5, "subject to checks on fitness levels once the players come out of isolation".

Scottish Rugby said: "While this is very disappointing news, we support the decision to cancel the game and wish a speedy recovery to those affected in the Fijian squad."

While the outcome of the cancellation has yet to be decided, both France and Italy were awarded 28-0 victories in the same circumstances.