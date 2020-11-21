Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

An abductor injury forced Baird to withdraw from the Ireland squad last month

Pro14: Leinster v Cardiff Blues Date: Sunday, 22 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has welcomed fit-again second row Ryan Baird back into his starting XV for the visit of Cardiff Blues to Dublin on Sunday.

Baird returns having come off bench in Monday's win over Edinburgh after recovering from an abductor injury.

Ross Molony joins Baird at lock with Dan Leavy moving to openside flanker.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams has recovered from a shoulder injury to make his first appearance since August as one of six Blues changes.

Williams will partner Jarrod Evans at half-back, with the fly-half set to captain the side for the first time on his 82nd appearance.

Ben Thomas will make his first start of the season at inside centre while Aled Summerhill comes onto the left wing.

Conference A leaders Leinster bring Josh Murphy in at blindside while Cullen has retained his front row of Peter Dooley, James Tracy and Michael Bent.

The back three is made up of Jimmy O'Brien, Cian Kelleher and Dave Kearney with 21-year-old Liam Turner in the centre.

Leinster have made a flawless start to the campaign, with six wins from six, and are aiming to make it 26 Pro14 victories on the bounce.

Cardiff, currently second in Conference B, bring Ethan Lewis and Dmitri Arhip into the front row while there is a first senior start for academy graduate Alun Lawrence, who is named at openside flanker.

Wales international Hallam Amos is set for his 100th Guinness PRO14 appearance from the bench.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Owen Lane, Garyn Smith, Ben Thomas, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans (capt.), Tomos Williams; Corey Domachowski, Ethan Lewis, Dmitri Arhip, Ben Murphy, Rory Thornton, James Ratti, Alun Lawrence, Josh Turnbull

Replacements: Iestyn Harris, Brad Thyer, Keiron Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Gwilym Bradley, Jamie Hill, Max Llewellyn, Hallam Amos