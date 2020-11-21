Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

O'Brien has been kept out for nearly two years with a hamstring injury

Pro14: Zebre v Connacht Date: Sunday, 22 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Venue: Stadio Lafranchi, Parma Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Sean O'Brien will start his first Connacht game in almost two years in Sunday's trip to Zebre.

O'Brien has recovered from a hamstring injury to form part of a new-look back row with Sean Masterson and captain Jarrad Butler.

For Zebre, David Sisi will start at the back of the scrum having returned from international duty due to the cancellation of Italy's Autumn Nations Cup game against Fiji while Tommaso Boni returns at inside centre after missing the loss to Ulster.

Junior Laloifi, Giovanni D'Onofrio and lock Mick Kearney are the other changes as Zebre look to lift themselves off the bottom of Pro14 Conference A.

Connacht flanker O'Brien's brother Eoghan comes into the second row alongside Gavin Thornbury, while Denis Buckley and Jack Aungier are named as the two props as Andy Friend makes six changes from last weekend's defeat by Scarlets.

Ultan Dillane could make 100th Connacht appearance after being included in Friend's matchday 23.

Second row Dillane made his debut for the province back in 2014 and scored one of Connacht's two tries against Scarlets last week after being released from the Ireland squad.

Tom Farrell comes into the centre with Sammy Arnold moving to the wing, while Colm Reilly and Jack Carty start together at half-back once more.

Connacht are aiming to establish some consistency this season having offset hard-fought victories over Glasgow and Edinburgh with defeats by Cardiff and Scarlets.

Zebre: Junior Laloifi, Giovanni D'Onofrio, Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Boni, Gabriele Di Giulio, Antonio Rizzi, Joshua Renton; Andrea Lovotti, Marco Manfredi, Eduardo Bello, Leonard Krumov, Mick Kearney; Lorenzo Masselli, Renato Giammarioli, David Sisi.

Replacements: Oliviero Fabiani, Riccardo Brugnara, Alexandru Tarus, Matteo Nocera, Massimo Ceciliani, Nicolò Casilio, Paolo Pescetto, Michelangelo Biondelli.

Connacht: John Porch, Sammy Arnold, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Alex Wootton, Jack Carty, Colm Reilly, Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Jack Aungier, Eoghan Masterson, Gavin Thornbury, Sean O'Brien, Sean Masterson, Jarrad Butler (capt).

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Paddy McAllister, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Ultan Dillane, Abraham Papali'l, Stephen Kerins, Conor Fitzgerald, Peter Sullivan.