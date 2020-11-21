Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales captain Justin Tipuric was forced to leave the field after suffering a blow to the head

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric is a major doubt for the Autumn Nations match against England in Llanelli on 28 November.

Tipuric was the victim of a dangerous swinging arm from opposite number Beka Saginadze in Wales' 18-0 win which earned the Georgia flanker a yellow card.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac believes it could have been a red card.

Tipuric will now be going through the head injury protocols.

"I've just seen him in the corridor and he's chatting away," said Pivac.

"It was an incident which I thought warranted a little bit more than a yellow card based on the camera angles we had.

"It looked a nasty forearm to the face and it put paid to Justin for the rest of the match."

Tipuric was forced off the field in the second half, while Wales full-back Liam Williams also left the field with 15 stitches in his mouth after a stray boot but should be fit to face England. Wing Johnny McNicholl also departed with a rib cartilage issue.

Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau will be fit after recovering from injury, while Cardiff Blues back-rower Josh Navidi is battling to be in contention after missing the autumn programme so far with his own concussion issues.

Ross Moriarty is sidelined with an ankle problem.

Dragons back-rower Aaron Wainwright was handed the man-of-the-match accolade against Georgia after an impressive performance at number eight with Pivac believing this should be his long-term position.

"I personally like him at eight," added Pivac.

"I prefer him at eight to six. He gets his hands on the ball, he has very good acceleration out of the boot.

"You saw some of those skills tonight and I like him in that position."

Wales have an outside centre void to fill missing against England with Jonathan Davies set to miss the game with a knee problem. Johnny Williams impressed at inside centre on his debut.

"Before we could go wide tonight in these conditions, we had to get some go-forward," said Pivac.

"Johnny was one of the people who had a role to play there and I thought he did a very good job. He was certainly excited heading into the game and he was excited in the changing rooms after the game.

Wayne Pivac happy with young players who helped Wales to victory over Georgia

"He thoroughly enjoyed it and enjoyed the workload. By and large, he did a good job."

Pivac made 13 changes for this match following the Dublin defeat by Ireland and has his more experienced players waiting to come back in against England.

"There were some good performances, there are plenty of work-ons," added Pivac.

"It was far from perfect but it was a step in the right direction for the guys that got the opportunity.

"England are a totally different proposition. We'll review the game and we'll make a selection based on putting a side out that we think can get the job done.

"They're a formidable side, they have a lot of talent, they're a big side.

"They're going to be a challenge, a handful. For us, we need to take the positives out of this performance tonight, which is the set piece.

"We'll need to build on that up against England."