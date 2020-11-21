England 18-7 Ireland: Jonny May stars in emphatic and entertaining victory for hosts

By Becky Grey

Jonny May scores England's first try v Ireland
Jonny May has now scored 31 tries for England
Autumn Nations Cup: England v Ireland
England: (12) 18
Tries: May 2; Pens: Farrell 2; Con: Farrell
Ireland: (0) 7
Try: Stockdale; Con: Burns

Wing Jonny May scored a superb solo try as England claimed an emphatic and entertaining Autumn Nations Cup victory against Ireland at Twickenham.

May crossed twice as the hosts dominated the first half and the second try, covering most of the pitch as he chased his kick, was one of his finest.

The hosts retained control after the break with two Owen Farrell penalties.

Unwilling to let May take all the plaudits, Jacob Stockdale chased a kick to give Ireland their only try.

England are now top of their group and in pole position to compete for the title on finals weekend.

Eddie Jones' side travel to Wales for their final group game next Saturday, while Ireland host Georgia on the Sunday.

Italy, Scotland, Fiji and France feature in Group B, but Fiji have been unable to complete any of their matches because of a coronavirus outbreak in the team.

The winners of each of the two groups will face each other on 5 or 6 December to decide an overall champion.

England's backs light up Twickenham

England head coach Jones made sure to stress before the match that his side were facing their toughest challenge since the return of international rugby in October.

With England's past two Tests coming against Georgia and Italy, it was not as controversial a statement as those that would come later in the week.

Jones jokingly referred to Ireland as the "United Nations", referencing the five southern hemisphere-born players in their starting line-up, and questioned prop Andrew Porter's scrummaging technique.

Ireland did not look as fired up by the opposition coach's comments as they might have been and were overshadowed by England's electric backs.

Hooker Jamie George had claimed a hat-trick from mauls in their 40-0 win against Georgia, but England's attacking intentions this week were clear as Ben Youngs took a quick penalty from a position that could have seen Farrell claim an easy three points.

The captain got his reward shortly after as his cross-field kick fell for May, who leaped into the south-west London sky to beat Hugo Keenan and cross in the right corner.

It was the wing's 30th England try but his crowning moment came minutes later with a score that is sure to make Twickenham highlights reels for years to come.

May danced around Irish defenders on his own 22 then chased his own kick, beating Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, and another tap with his foot allowed him to cover the final 10 metres and score.

His 31st try took him one ahead of Jeremy Guscott's total and level with 2003 World Cup winners Ben Cohen and Will Greenwood - only England's record try-scorer Rory Underwood on 49 remains ahead of him.

Jacob Stockdale scores
Jacob Stockdale scored Ireland's only try

Farrell extends lead as Ireland concede penalties

The match had been billed as a physical battle, with Ireland captain James Ryan and England star Maro Itoje at its centre.

That physical element was clear as Ireland lock Quinn Roux made the first significant move after the break, pulling England flanker Tom Curry to the floor by his neck.

The infraction gave Farrell the chance to add three points to England's lead and, shortly after the more experienced Conor Murray came on to replace Gibson-Park, Ireland conceded another penalty.

Ryan was caught off his feet at the breakdown and Farrell made no mistake from the tee again, putting England 18 points ahead.

Ireland's forwards continued to fight but eventually handed the baton over to the backs as fly-half Ross Byrne kicked forward for centre Chris Farrell, who was held up by Henry Slade over the tryline.

The game began to lose momentum until replacement fly-half Billy Burns breathed some life into it before the death.

The number 10 chipped a ball over the top and Stockdale burst forward, beating Max Malins to claim it and become the first player to score against England in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Player of the match: Jonny May

Jonny May runs away from an Irish tackle
Jonny May's moustache, grown for charity event Movember, did not seem to slow him down as he evaded Irish defenders for his impressive score

Reaction

England coach Eddie Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra: "We dominated the game, put ourselves in a good position to maybe go on and dominate. We didn't, but there is a lot more in us, which is pleasing.

"The defence was pretty good but we are disappointed with the try at the end. We'd have liked to have a clean sheet, as they say in football, but we are improving. I particularly liked our ferocity of our ruck defence today."

'Not sure whether England should be grateful or Ireland aggrieved' - analysis

Former England scrum-half Matt Dawson said on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra: "It was routine from England. There were glimpses in the first half and injections of pace.

"There was counter-attacking and there were wonderful tries from May. I thought 'here we go' for the second half, but as much as Ireland knocked on the door, England had too much and were not too fussed about attacking."

Former Ireland centre Darren Cave on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra: "I thought we would learn where both teams are at, but it was hard to assess.

"Ireland were underwhelming, England were dominant, but it did not reflect that. England know how to beat Ireland; they executed their plan perfectly. I'm not sure if Ireland should be grateful for only losing by 13, or England aggrieved for not scoring more."

LINE-UPS

England: Daly; Joseph, Lawrence, Slade, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Launchbury; Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Genge for M Vunipola (62), Earl for Underhill (62), Robson for Youngs (62), Stuart for Sinckler (68), Hill for Launchbury (68), Ford for Lawrence (68), Malins for Joseph (71) Dunn for George (79).

Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Farrell, Aki, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Roux, James Ryan (capt); Stander, O'Mahony, Doris.

Replacements: Murray for Gibson-Park (50), Herring for Kelleher (50), Henderson for Roux (50), Stockdale for Keenan (57), Bealham for Healy (65), Connors for Stander (65), Burns for Byrne (68).

Not used: John Ryan

  • Disappointed Irishman here, congrats England, fantastic defence. Better team won today.

    • DickythePig replied:
      Not much in it to be fair Roland. Both teams properly fronted up.

  • After 10 minutes pretty obvious Eng were dominant but Ireland stuck at it. May superb 2rd try.

    Whoever said Ryan would have Itoje in his pocket. Lol. Clown.

    • baldeagle4travel replied:
      I presume you mean Ryan as Itoje had an immense game.

  • The Eng defence was breath taking, the tackling was frankly awesome.

    Looking forward to Wales.

    • Surrey Soothsayer replied:
      Apart from when Stockdale went through them like a knife through butter.

  • England were just better in every position.

    Impossible to see past Itoje as Lions capt.

    What a try by May, some eejit said last week, that he had lost his pace??

    • MoonInUranus replied:
      Can you explain to me why Itoje is the obvious choice for Lions captain?

      He’s a brilliant player but has no senior captaincy experience so why do you think he’s such a sure thing?

  • How can a side defend for so long and win. Four times the number of tackles than Ireland. Hardly any possession. Efficiency, intensity and power. Ireland are a good side but beaten well today.

    • baldeagle4travel replied:
      Defence is a major part of Englands game and boy did it work hard today. Ireland one of the best teams in the world at the breakdown were outplayed. Then 2 magic tries from May sealed the game. Well done England!

  • Thank you to C 4 for the coverage, the camera work was poor, too may long shots or close ups. Commentary was crap but anything was better than the BBC showing nothing.

    • Steve D replied:
      Amazon.

  • Two great wins for the England rugby teams today.

    First the women pulling of a very impressive comeback win.

    Then the men physically dominating the Irish. The forwards best in the world at the moment.

    • darm replied:
      What about SA ?.

  • England - Ridiculous tackle count, incredible number of dominant tackles, a really dominant display - being ultra picky I would’ve liked to have seen a few more scrums but when all said and done it was a good win

  • Johnny May is such a classy player. He’s one of the few in the England squad (with Itoje) who I find exciting to watch.

    • BillJ replied:
      You find watching a forward driving a player backwards in a crunching tackle exciting?

  • That demonstrated quite powerfully why New Zealand didn't want Gibson-Park and how much trouble Ireland will be in after Sexton retires.

    • Blott replied:
      Where’s John Cooney ? He’s usually good for Ulster, thought he’d get a run

  • Incredible defensive effort, Launchbury and Itoje outstanding. Fair play to Ireland,
    never gave up and deserved something at the end.

    • baldeagle4travel replied:
      Yes and they got it 7 points.

  • Impressive defence and physicality, but where's the attack? England at 12-0 should have run away with it, but they keep kicking it away. Thought Underhill was immense and showed why Willis has still got his work cut out to break in to the team.

    • grumpygrampian replied:
      Another referee denies him a try

  • England absolutely dominant and Ireland were undone by missed lineouts in key positions. 5 metres out and chance to go 7-5 up but instead go 12-0 down!? World rugby needs to have a look at offsides too. Both teams were offside constantly, ruins the game when first receiver is being tackled almost before he gets the ball, but it's out down as 'aggressive defence'

    • EIRELEEDS replied:
      Poor referee today, many offside and high tackles missed m

  • England battered Ireland, immense tackling display but what the hell were Ireland trying to do ?

    Literally running into a brick wall, brave not to take any kicks at the posts (5 I think), that’s 15 points turned down..

    Well done England, especially Johnny May, he brightened the game up and deserved a brace today

    • GOAT replied:
      But those 5 run or kicked penalties gave them possession and field position. Without that pressure they have given it away more to England. It was the correct decision all round

  • First ten minutes Ireland looked controlled, then they went back at the set and continued to go back throughout the first half. Itoje again outplayed Ryan, who wasn't bad but ran into better. THose who question Itoje should see that he gives away few penalties these days. Gibson Parke, Lowe etc didn't get out of the blocks. Stopped by a backrow and others. Lawrence growing and strong. Good result

  • Great defensive display but I thought it was frustrating that we kept kicking the ball back to them straight after we got it back after defending for 10 mins. Some stupid penalties as well.

    • Al replied:
      Deliberate tactics. They’ll be looking to test to see that England can defend, turnover or force errors

  • England very good in the first half but massively took their foot off the gas in the second half which allowed Ireland to gain a bit of control.

    • baldeagle4travel replied:
      Then you have no idea of the game of Rugby. They didn't need to score and left that to the opposition. Awesome display of power well done England

  • A good win for Eng but what did EJ actually learn. Will Farrell really be in the team in 2023? He doesn't seem to be getting any better. The older he gets, the slower, and the more infringements. His leadership in RWC final last year was pathetic. Yet EJ loves him. Time to start the clearout but he won't.

    • Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      He will only be 32 at the next world cup, so could easily still be playing, Sexton is first choice for Ireland at 35.

      Youngs, May and George are the only players in today's team who are 30 or over.

  • May is the fastest Peaky Blinder, ay 'ee?

    • BLIMMER replied:
      And I thought it was Freddy Mercury. Ah well

  • That was an awesome performance from England against a very strong Irish team.

