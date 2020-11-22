Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nick Grigg has been released from the Scotland national squad

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Munster Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Mon, 22 Nov Kick-off: 20:15 Coverage: BBC Sport website

Centre Nick Grigg returns to the Glasgow Warriors starting line-up to face Munster in the Pro14 after being released from the Scotland squad.

That is one of four changes to Danny Wilson's side after their 40-15 defeat by Ulster.

Munster coach Johann van Graan makes four changes from the side that defeated Ospreys 38-22.

Billy Holland returns to captain the side as he joins Jean Kleyn in the second row.

As a result, Fineen Wycherley makes the positional switch to the back row in place of Jack O'Donnoghue.

Jack O'Sullivan starts on the openside, replacing Tommy O'Donnell, for the first time as last week's player of the match Gavin Coombes continues at number eight.

Returning at fly-half, Ben Healy replaces JJ Hanraham to resume his partnership with Craig Casey, while Calvin Nash starts on the wing in place of Darren Sweetnam.

Having made his Glasgow debut off the bench in Belfast, Lewis Bean will make his first start alongside Rob Harley.

Sean Kennedy will make his first start at Scotstoun since November 2012, the scrum-half lining up alongside Pete Horne in the half-backs.

Grigg's inclusion in the number 13 jersey means Robbie Fergusson shifts across to inside centre.

Tommy Seymour and Robbie Nairn both come into the back three after missing the match in Belfast.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson: "Munster are a good side and a tough challenge, but we know we have the players to be able to go out there and execute."

Line-ups

Glasgow Warriors: Glenn Bryce; Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Robbie Fergusson, Robbie Nairn; Peter Horne, Sean Kennedy; Aki Seiuli, Grant Stewart, Enrique Pieretto, Lewis Bean, Rob Harley, Ryan Wilson (capt), Tom Gordon, TJ Ioane.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Alex Allan, D'arcy Rae, Hamish Bain, Fotu Lokotui, Caleb Korteweg, Brandon Thomson, Niko Matawalu.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Matt Gallagher; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Kevin O'Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Sullivan, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Jack O'Donoghue, Tommy O'Donnell, Nick McCarthy, JJ Hanrahan, Dan Goggin.