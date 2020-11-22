Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ray Prosser toured New Zeland with the British and Irish Lions in 1959

Pontypool coaching legend and former Wales and British and Irish Lions prop Ray Prosser has died aged 93.

Prosser played 22 times for Wales between 1956 and 1961 and toured Australia and New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 1959.

He played his one and only Lions test against New Zealand which he won.

Prosser is often remembered more for his coaching of an extremely successful Pontypool side during the 1970s and 1980s.

He producing arguably one of the strongest Pontypool teams in the club's history.

Prosser helped create the legendary 'Pontypool Front Row', made up of Graham Price, Bobby Windsor and Charlie Faulkner, with the three players representing Wales on 19 occasions.

Other legendary Pontypool players that played under Prosser included Terry Cobner, Jeff Squire and Eddie Butler, with this trio all becoming Wales captains and Lions players, and star scrum-half David Bishop.

The no-nonsense Prosser was a coach ahead of his time with his emphasis on fitness.

He coached the Pontypool first team between 1969 and 1987, during which they were unofficial Welsh club champions on five occasions including a hat-trick of titles between 1983 and 1986 and the WRU National Cup in 1983. Pontypool also won the old Merit Table on seven occasions.

A Pontypool RFC club statement said: "Without question, Ray will be forever regarded as the most influential figure in Pontypool RFC history.

"Our immediate thoughts are with Ray's family during this exceptionally sad time."