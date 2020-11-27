Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lewis Ludlam assumes his new role as co-captain of Northampton, alongside Alex Waller

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC local radio and online

Northampton flanker Lewis Ludlam features for the first time this season after returning from England duty.

Hooker Reece Marshall makes his first Saints start since May 2019, while Harry Mallinder also comes into the XV.

Harlequins make one change from their defeat by Exeter, Glen Young in at lock to replace the injured Matt Symons.

Joe Marchant, Scott Steele and James Lang are on the bench after international duty alongside James Chisholm, who returns from injury.

Paul Gustard's Quins have not won at Franklin's Gardens since December 2012, although Northampton have lost their past seven Premiership matches, stretching back to last season.

Northampton Saints: Mallinder; Tuala, Proctor, Francis, Collins; Grayson, Mitchell; Waller (co-capt), Marshall, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Ribbans, Isiekwe, Ludlam (co-capt), Wood.

Replacements: Fish, Auterac, Franks, Coles, Adendorff, Taylor, Dingwall, Hutchinson.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Garcia Botta, Baldwin, Louw, Young, Lewies (capt), Lawday, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Gray, Els, Kerrod, Tizard, Chisholm, Steele, Lang, Marchant.