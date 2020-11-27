Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps' 39-22 win over Gloucester in March was both sides' final game before the 2019-20 season paused

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC local radio and online

Gloucester make five changes after their opening defeat at Leicester Tigers as they host Wasps at Kingsholm.

Ollie Thorley returns from England duty to start, while Jack Singleton, Freddie Clarke, Lloyd Evans and Tom Seabrook also come into the XV.

Visitors Wasps change six, with Jacob Umaga missing out after a knock.

Jack Willis, Joe Launchbury and Dan Robson remain on international duty with England, along with Wales' Will Rowlands and Italy's Matteo Minozzi.

Last season's beaten Premiership finalists opened their 2020-21 campaign with a 23-20 home win over Bristol Bears.

Gloucester: Woodward; Thorley, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Seabrook; Evans, Simpson; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Stanley, Slater, Garvey, Clarke, Reid, Ackermann

Replacements: Hanson, Ford-Robinson, Knight, Craig, Gibson, Flinn, Trinder, Moyle

Wasps: Sopoaga; Kibirige, De Jongh, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Gopperth, Wolstenholme; Harris, Cruse, Brookes, Cardall, Gaskell, Barbeary, Young, Willis

Replacements: Taylor, West, Toomaga-Allen, Douglas, Morris, Vellacott, Atkinson, Odogwu