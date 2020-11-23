Autumn Nations Cup: Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson return to England squad
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Autumn Nations Cup: Group A - Wales v England
|Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT
|Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live (second half only) and BBC Radio Wales and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.
England regulars Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson are back in the squad and in contention to face Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.
Exeter hooker Cowan-Dickie missed England's first three matches of the autumn after having knee surgery.
Bath back Watson picked up an ankle problem in the rearranged Six Nations match with Italy in October.
Wasps fly-half Jacob Umaga will have to wait for his first cap after withdrawing through injury.
Northampton full-back George Furbank has also withdrawn.
Eddie Jones has recalled a squad of 35 players to England's training base in Teddington before the game at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, on Saturday, kick-off 16:00 GMT.
England will face whoever finishes in the equivalent position in Group B in a finals match at Twickenham on Sunday, 6 December.
England squad:
Backs: Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Ollie Thorley, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.
Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Beno Obano, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams, Jack Willis.
