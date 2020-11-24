Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lawrence's first involvement with the England senior set-up when he was brought into a squad in the summer of 2018, aged 18. He only made his debut two years later.

Autumn Nations Cup: Group A - Wales v England Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Centre Ollie Lawrence will miss England's Autumn Nations Cup match against Wales in Llanelli on Saturday with a minor hip issue.

The 21-year-old made his debut off the bench against Italy in October before starting wins over Georgia and Ireland.

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, prop Joe Marler and wing Anthony Watson are all in the squad after injury.

Flanker Jack Willis has also been named in the 25-man group after not being involved against Ireland.

Head coach Eddie Jones will name his starting XV and eight replacements on Thursday at 11:00 GMT.

England squad

Backs: Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Max Malins, Jonny May, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jack Willis.

"We have really good competition in the squad," defence coach John Mitchell told BBC Sport.

"We have had the best of both worlds: young and enthusiastic players pushing for selection - some of them have been rewarded and they want more - and you have experienced players coming back who are healthy, and that is a really healthy recipe for a team.

"It creates depth for us as we progress towards 2023."

Players 'own and love' brutal defence

Mitchell's extensive coaching CV includes a stint as New Zealand's head coach between 2001 and 2003

Meanwhile Mitchell says a dominant defence is part of the "identity" of an England rugby union team.

England produced a brutal display without the ball against Ireland, limiting the visitors to a late Jacob Stockdale try and repeatedly hitting their opponents back behind the gain-line.

"It is our identity. When you put on a white jumper it is expected of you to perform at that level," Mitchell added.

"When a player is selected, he picks up pretty quickly how much we love defence and how important it is to us and how he has to take responsibility for his actions in it.

"It is something the guys pride themselves in - they own it - and it is a very personal area for them.

"We are just very fortunate we have a number of players who are very mature and love defence, and so they communicate very effectively around the specifics that are required for each match.

"When [the players] say something, they own it through their actions and are highly demanding of each other."