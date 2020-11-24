Wales v England: Ollie Lawrence to miss game with injury

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Ollie Lawrence
Lawrence's first involvement with the England senior set-up when he was brought into a squad in the summer of 2018, aged 18. He only made his debut two years later.
Autumn Nations Cup: Group A - Wales v England
Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT
Centre Ollie Lawrence will miss England's Autumn Nations Cup match against Wales in Llanelli on Saturday with a minor hip issue.

The 21-year-old made his debut off the bench against Italy in October before starting wins over Georgia and Ireland.

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, prop Joe Marler and wing Anthony Watson are all in the squad after injury.

Flanker Jack Willis has also been named in the 25-man group after not being involved against Ireland.

Head coach Eddie Jones will name his starting XV and eight replacements on Thursday at 11:00 GMT.

England squad

Backs: Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Max Malins, Jonny May, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jack Willis.

"We have really good competition in the squad," defence coach John Mitchell told BBC Sport.

"We have had the best of both worlds: young and enthusiastic players pushing for selection - some of them have been rewarded and they want more - and you have experienced players coming back who are healthy, and that is a really healthy recipe for a team.

"It creates depth for us as we progress towards 2023."

Players 'own and love' brutal defence

John Mitchell
Mitchell's extensive coaching CV includes a stint as New Zealand's head coach between 2001 and 2003

Meanwhile Mitchell says a dominant defence is part of the "identity" of an England rugby union team.

England produced a brutal display without the ball against Ireland, limiting the visitors to a late Jacob Stockdale try and repeatedly hitting their opponents back behind the gain-line.

"It is our identity. When you put on a white jumper it is expected of you to perform at that level," Mitchell added.

"When a player is selected, he picks up pretty quickly how much we love defence and how important it is to us and how he has to take responsibility for his actions in it.

"It is something the guys pride themselves in - they own it - and it is a very personal area for them.

"We are just very fortunate we have a number of players who are very mature and love defence, and so they communicate very effectively around the specifics that are required for each match.

"When [the players] say something, they own it through their actions and are highly demanding of each other."

Autumn Nations Cup pool a
The winner of Pool A plays the winner of Pool B on 5 or 6 December to determine the Autumn Nations Cup champions
  • Has Hogg accepted that Scotland lost or is he calling in Rudi Guiliani ?

  • Put Sam Simmonds at 12!
    Please not Farrell at 12. He can't tackle and will probably get a yellow in that position.
    Farrell, Slade and Joseph for me.

    • 8ate8 replied:
      Farrell can’t do much except kick, and tactically he is inept so doesn’t really know when to do that.

      In fact it’s a mystery why he is in the squad when he is the 7th best England qualified 10.

  • JJ and Slade in the centres. May and Watson on the wings.

    • 8ate8 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Ford, Farrell, Slade then.

  • Won't miss him and his time will come. Slade to 12, JJ at 13. Watson on the wing. Bring it on.

  • they might "own" defence but I bet they would love to play some exciting attacking rugby I bet we will see more of the same Ben "oh ive kicked it too far again" Youngs just lumping it its like watching the Old Wimbledon footie team effective but boring as hell top teams dominate up front & then let their backs loose

    • maxlayton replied:
      Are you Welsh?

  • Sorry I’m off topic but I just read Christophe Dominici, France and Stade Français winger, has passed away suddenly aged only 48.

    RIP Domi, one of the greats.

    I will always reminisce your enormous match and meandering runs against the AB in the glorious 1999 RWC semi final. I’m sure he’s meeting Jonah Lomu tonight up there...

    • Two Blues replied:
      That is dreadful news. Very sorry to hear that. RIP.

  • Shame as he looks a real handful. Makes uncle Eddie’s selection easier I think.
    Don’t think it’ll change England’s approach too much as they’ll look to dominate up front as the Irish game and kick a lot.
    Wales will try to live with the English pack and kick a lot.
    Rugby is getting really predictable and boring, not the game I fell in love with many moons ago. 🙄

  • RIP Christophe Dominici, wonderful player

    • nicandjul replied:
      Yes it’s such a shock...

  • A big miss but England should have enough to win.

  • My dead gran could play outside centre for England - she'd never see the ball

    • Rememberthename replied:
      Death has a habit of ruining your eyesight.

  • Will we need a big defence against Wales? Both teams have recently not wanted the ball. Hope we see more attacking play and continuity/ball retention. We already know this team can defend

  • He probably hurt his hip chasing after a kick. Has he received a pass yet in this competition? Shame as he had potential as an attacking runner who could brighten things up.

    • Sid69 replied:
      First comment and it’s from a bitter Welshman. Having seen your team play, best to not criticise one that’s actually winning....

