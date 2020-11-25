Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Lloyd Williams in action against Ireland where he won his 30th Wales cap

Autumn Nations Cup: Group A - Wales v England Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date : Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live (second half only) and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scrum-half Lloyd Williams is in line for his first Wales start for four years against England in Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup game in Llanelli.

The 30-year-old Cardiff Blues half-back is set to partner Dan Biggar.

Louis Rees-Zammit and Johnny Williams are due to feature against England after making first starts or debuts in the 18-0 win against Georgia.

Flanker James Botham would line up in the back-row if Josh Navidi remains sidelined.

Justin Tipuric suffered concussion against Georgia and remains sidelined, while Navidi has not featured for Wales during the autumn campaign because of his own head-injury issues.

So if Navidi is again ruled out of starting, Botham is being lined up to win his second cap by switching to his more natural openside flanker position, with Shane Lewis-Hughes and Taulupe Faletau coming into the back-row.

Scarlets forwards Wyn Jones, Samson Lee and Jake Ball are set to be rewarded for powerful performances against Georgia with starting spots, alongside regional team-mate Ryan Elias and returning Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in the front-five.

Lloyd Williams last started for Wales against Japan in November 2016 before being recalled to the squad by head coach Wayne Pivac ahead of the Six Nations 2020 final match game against Scotland.

He made replacement appearances against Scotland and Ireland and is in line to start against England. Gareth Davies, Rhys Webb and Kieran Hardy were the three scrum-halves picked by Pivac in his initial squad.

Beating England would be seen as a shock, not to Wales - Neil Jenkins

Wales wing Josh Adams is set to fit into the backline that started against Georgia with Johnny McNicholl ruled out with a rib injury.

British and Irish Lions wing George North has been released back to Ospreys, while full-back Liam Williams aims to prove his fitness despite having 15 stitches in a mouth injury against Georgia. Leigh Halfpenny would be the natural replacement if Williams misses out.

The game against England will determine Wales' Group A finishing position and who they meet from Group B on finals day a week later.

Wales lost their opening match in Ireland before beating Georgia last weekend, ending a run of six consecutive defeats.

England, by contrast, are reigning Six Nations champions and have won both their opening Autumn Nations Cup matches against Georgia and Ireland.