Wales v England: George Ford returns to starting XV

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

George Ford runs in training
George Ford was on the bench for England against Ireland after recovering from an Achilles injury
Autumn Nations Cup: Group A - Wales v England
Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Fly-half George Ford returns to the starting XV for England's Autumn Nations Cup match with Wales in Llanelli on Saturday.

Captain Owen Farrell switches to inside-centre with Henry Slade making up the midfield.

The starting forward pack is unchanged from the 18-7 victory against Ireland.

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, flanker Jack Willis and back Anthony Watson are named among the replacements for the Group A match.

England are unbeaten in the Autumn Nations Cup so far, with the win over Ireland following a 40-0 defeat of Georgia.

Victory against Wales would ensure England finish top of Group A, meaning they would compete for the title against the winner of Group B on 6 December.

France will emerge victorious in the other group if they beat Italy on Saturday.

"We're expecting another tough match and at the home of Welsh rugby where the heart and soul of their game is," said head coach Eddie Jones.

Ford made his comeback from injury off the bench against the Irish and now regains his starting position with Ollie Lawrence's hip issue ensuring the need for a backline reshuffle.

"We've picked the best 23 players for the battle and we're looking forward to it greatly," added Jones.

"Twelve months ago, Wales were Grand Slam champions and three points from a World Cup final, so we know what they are capable of."

Group A table. 1 England P 2, W 2, D 0, L 0 , PD 51, B 1, Pts 9. 2 Ireland P 2, W1, D 0, L 1, PD 12, B 0, Pts 4. 2 Wales P 2, W 1, D 0, L 1, PD -5, B 0, Pts 4. 4 Georgia P 2, W 0, D 0, L 2, PD -58, B 0, Pts 0.

Cowan-Dickie and Watson both return to the matchday squad after injury, while Willis - who made his debut against Georgia - is recalled after missing out against Ireland.

Ben Earl is also named on the bench, with Jones opting for a split of six forwards and two backs.

The Bristol flanker revealed on Tuesday he had been training as a back in case he is needed to cover that area.

"Obviously I'm a flanker first and foremost, but a little bit of versatility doesn't harm and I am happy to do whatever job is required of me," Earl said.

"At the end of the day tackling is tackling, running with ball is running with the ball and rucking is rucking.

"If anything you get a bit more open space in the backs, so it is something to get excited about."

England team to face Wales

England: Daly; Joseph, Slade, Farrell, May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Launchbury, Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Willis, Robson, Watson.

  • That was always likely given that Lawrence is injured.

    Slade is a superb O/C and Ford should give the backline a bit more urgency. If the forwards can get the "go-forward" he should thrive.

    Looks to be a good game with fair(ish) weather.

    • flex replied:
      England look more imaginative with him at 10, but Farrell does have better game management. I imagine they expect good go forward tomorrow so Ford is a good shout imo

  • What a Bench!

  • Please please please ... at some stage we might see Billy V get a rest and Curry move to 8 with Willis and Underhill either side. Carnage!
    Watson on a fullback not too shabby either.

    • Lions Yawn replied:
      That would be unfair on other teams...they'd never get the ball, especially if Itoje and Launchbury were playing!

  • Is it just me that thinks it is completely mental that Jones persists with Joseph on the wing now Watson is fit?!

    • Rugbyilovit replied:
      With you on that one.

  • Joseph is still not a winger. Must be so frustrating for better wingers not to get in the team. The difference between Joseph and May is huge. Not to say Joseph is a bad player, just his strengths don't really lend itself to wing.

    • maxlayton replied:
      With Joseph playing England have kicking options from every player in the backline

  • Daly at full back. How many high balls does he catch cleanly? He seems to muff quite a few (unlike Jonny May).

    • RockinRobin replied:
      Most of them, which is a terrible stat for a FULL BACK

  • OMG, we will be slaughtered. That is some team England have there.

    • EdwardLongshanks replied:
      As an England supporter, I know to NEVER write off the Welsh. This could be closer than you think. Even if England manage a lead, they switch off at half time and always concede points in the first few minutes. In the last 20 mins the discipline invariably goes and if the Welsh get momentum England will be in trouble again. Let's hope for a good game.

  • That's one strong starting XV from EJ. Glad to see he's going for tried and tested for this potential banana skin. True, Wales have looked a bit toothless of late, but the form book goes out of the window when the Red Rose are in town.

  • A good choice, especially the bench. I know the Welsh will be rampant and they expect a 30 point victory but I think its could be much closer.

  • Wales need to be picking from as near as possible to a full squad at the moment to trouble England. Way too many injuries. Pivac's coaching may be compounding the situation, but an injury list of Anscombe, Moriarty, Owens, Ellis Jenkins, Jon Davies, Rob Evans (just back but little game time), Josh Navidi, Tomas Williams (as Evans) and now Justin Tipuric is too much for the squad to cope with.

  • Willis at the break down when the welsh are tired. Now i'm looking forward to that!

    Wish we could see Malins and Thorley but we don't get everything we want.

    • ERIC replied:
      With the ridiculous replacement rules teams do not get tired any more.

  • Good to see Lloyd Williams get his place after he came on against Ireland. He is the only player from the Welsh team who would get in the England squad, but having said that , so would Gareth Davies and Rhys Webb.
    As an Englishman I hope Wales give a good account of themselves for the memory of Ray Prosser a Pontypool and Welsh great. RIP Ray.

  • Only real surprise is Watson on the bench.

  • Not a fan of a 5:2 split on the bench and would have had Watson staring either FB or wing vvales must be the little green eyed monster

    • vvales replied:
      Just trying to work out how much the team has changed from the great S lancaster's days.

  • Looks like Jones is going to try Earl in the backline at some stage.

    • Rugbyilovit replied:
      Sam Simmons could do it. Did you see that try he scored against Quins at the weekend?

  • Other than the flankers and the full-back, this is pretty much a team straight of 2016. Jones has plenty of time to re-develop the squad, but if his priority is to win this competition and the Six Nations in 2021, they need to make a big statement and notch a big win.

    Wales are always a challenge for England but they are at the beginning of a long redevelopment and should be there for the taking.

  • Think this could be closer than people think as Wales always up their games against England and they've got nothing to lose. Also, why does EJ persist with Daly at FB, undoubtedly he's a good player but weak under the high ball, hopefully Watson will get his chance.

    • RockinRobin replied:
      Once fit, Nowell for fullback

  • England huge favourites, but they'd never pick a weakened side against Wales. Think they'll be looking to make a statement.

    • oldfatprop replied:
      Judging by the selections this Autumn EJ never fields a weakened side if he can help it,would have liked to have seen Marler in just to wind AWJ and Lee up.

  • 10 world class players in there. Eddie Jones is going for a big score. We are in for a tough afternoon. I just hope we can hold on and make it a good game.

    If the next few years turns out as I expect, could this lead to another overall of Welsh domestic rugby. Gatland papered over the cracks.

    • genuinetekkers replied:
      or perhaps another apron of welsh domestic rugby?

  • Ben Youngs has had his day. He is too slow to the breakdown, and in his decision making. Dan Robson must get his chance. Farrell world class kicker, probably why EJ loves him so much, he is not a world class centre. There are at least 6 better English wingers than JJ. This constant kicking possession away is baffling. Overcoached % rugby seems to overrule heads up rugby . Shame , Why have backs ?

    • Trytastic replied:
      Have you actually watched the last 3 games, he has been superb. 9,8,8 out of ten on plyer ratings

