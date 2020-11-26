Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wayne Pivac succeeded Warren Gatland as Wales head coach after the 2019 World Cup

Autumn Nations Cup: Group A - Wales v England Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

England head coach Eddie Jones sympathised with Wales counterpart Wayne Pivac as he looks to improve his side's recent poor form in Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup match.

Wales have won two of their eight Tests since Pivac replaced Warren Gatland, most recently claiming a laboured victory against Georgia.

But Jones, whose side face Wales in Llanelli, says if Pivac "is given time he'll do a great job".

"It has been a tough time," Jones said.

England's head coach also told BBC Sport: "The media and fans are going at him. People tend to look the other way when they see you.

"You see board members in the corner talking. You go and get petrol, the guy at the petrol station tells you who you should pick.

"He'll be feeling the pressure now but he's a good, young coach and if he's given time he'll do a great job for them."

Wales welcome England, current leaders of Group A, to Llanelli having lost eight of their last 11 Test matches.

Under Gatland, Wales won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2019 before losing to eventual champions South Africa in the World Cup later that year.

Wales have also won their last two home games against England and Jones is refusing to let their recent form breed complacency in his camp.

"They are a very good team," he continued.

"They have had a tough run but we all go through tough runs. Wales have had a change of coach who has tried to change their style.

"He wants to play a more attacking, wider game. They are a dangerous animal.

"You have to keep your focus, keep doing what you're good at and I'm sure they'll turn it around. Hopefully not on Saturday though."