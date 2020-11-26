Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Burns has come off the bench in both of Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup games

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Georgia Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday 29 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and online

Billy Burns will make his first start for Ireland against Georgia in Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup meeting.

The fly-half is one of five Ulster players to be named in the starting XV, with Stuart McCloskey set to receive his fourth cap at inside centre.

Forwards Andrew Porter, James Ryan and CJ Stander keep their place from last week's defeat by England.

Keith Earls and Chris Farrell are again included, while Hugo Keenan moves to the right wing.

Jacob Stockdale takes over at full-back with Conor Murray returning at scrum-half.

Munster's Shane Daly is in line to make his debut having been named among the replacements, and will provide cover across centre and the back three.

Ulster forwards to run much-scrutinised lineout

Rob Herring takes over at hooker, where his lineout throwing will be watched with interest following Ronan Kelleher's struggles at Twickenham.

Ryan, who will captain the side again from lock, was among those who pointed out Ireland's problems at the set-piece went far beyond the thrower.

Iain Henderson will resume his responsibilities as lineout caller in his first international start since February.

Stuart McCloskey goes over for a try when he last played for Ireland two tears ago

Stander moves from blindside flanker to number eight, with Tadhg Beirne and Will Connors packing down either side of the Munster man at the back of the scrum.

Veteran scrum-half Murray makes his first Nations Cup start after Jamison Gibson-Park got the nod for the opening two games, while Burns, 26, is set for his third appearance having been introduced as a replacement against Wales and England.

Ulster centre McCloskey will make his first international appearance in two years, having last played against the USA in 2018.

Wing Keenan is the only back to have started every game since international rugby returned last month, and moves back to the right flank as Stockdale returns to the number 15 jersey following his try-scoring cameo last weekend.

Ireland: Stockdale; Earls, Farrell, McCloskey, Keenan; Burns, Murray; Bealham, Herring, Porter, Henderson, James Ryan (capt), Beirne, Connors, Stander.

Replacements: Heffernan, Healy, John Ryan, Roux, O'Mahony, Marmion, Byrne, Daly.