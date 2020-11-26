Ryan urges caution over potential return of crowds

Pro14: Benetton v Dragons Venue : Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date : Sun 29 Nov Kick-off : 16:00 GMT Coverage : Live text updates and report on BBC Sport website; highlights on Scrum V on BBC 2 Wales 22:00 GMT on Monday, 30 Nov.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan says it has been a tough experience for his staff and players to be isolated because of Covid-19 risks.

Three matches were postponed and the team's operations closed down for two weeks, after seven cases of the virus in November.

Most of the coaching team including Ryan missed the previous game against Munster because one tested positive.

Dragons go to Benetton in the Pro14 on Sunday, 29 November.

While the Welsh team have Pro14 games to rearrange, winless opponents Benetton have also had two matches postponed.

"This time has been really tough because of the quarantine, we were in a phase where we were getting some momentum and quarantine (confined) to household has been tough for everybody," Ryan told BBC Sport Wales.

"Coming out of that, there's a feeling of relief and just wanting to get back to playing, after a steady week (on return to training), this week has been the first return to any sort of normality.

"It's been very difficult on so many fronts, the rugby has been very stop-start so hopefully this is the start of playing and learning again."

Ryan revealed that those affected had all suffered medical effects from Covid-19 during the lay-off, though all the players involved have now recovered.

"We've have had a variety of symptoms within the group that tested positive, most of them didn't feel great at some point so it's definitely impacted people's health and well-being across that period of 14 days," he said.

Centre Adam Warren found the restrictions difficult despite not being one of those who had tested positive.

"It's been pretty tough, not ideal, so everyone's excited to get going again. I was more or less locked in the house, I couldn't even go out for a run or anything, some of the boys might have their own gyms, but I only had a few weights," he said.

"Mentally it was probably tougher than physically, but I worked hard last week so I was ready for this game. It's a little break for the body, but we've come back with positive mindsets."

Dragons have won one Pro14 game against Zebre this season, losing to the high-riding Irish trio of Leinster, Ulster and Munster, so Ryan knows he has to get his team going in the Pro14 matches away to Benetton and Glasgow before the challenging return to the top flight of Europe.

"If you look at our season on paper we've had to play the three unbeaten sides, then stop, then start again, there isn't any blueprint.

"I think enthusiasm will over-ride anything else, I'm hoping that will give us some momentum not only this wee, but next week."

Ryan hopes Wales back-rower Ross Moriarty will recover from the persistent ankle trouble which has kept him out of the Autumn Nations Cup by the time of their Champions Cup return against Wasps on 12 December.

But prop Greg Bateman, a summer signing from Leicester Tigers, is facing a lengthy lay-off with hamstring trouble while full-back Jordan Williams is another medium-term absentee.