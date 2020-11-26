Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wing Gabin Villiere has previously played sevens for France

Autumn Nations Cup: Group B - France v Italy Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 20:10 GMT

France head coach Fabien Galthie has handed five players debuts as his side seeks victory against Italy to seal a place in the Autumn Nations Cup final.

An agreement between France's Top14 league and the French Federation means several players were only available for three fixtures this autumn.

Wing Teddy Thomas and fly-half Matthieu Jalibert are the only players to keep their place after victory in Scotland.

France could set up a possible Autumn Nations Cup final against England.

Should Les Bleus beat Italy, they will top Group B and face the winners of Group A in the final.

Victory against Wales on Saturday would mean England also compete for the title on 6 December.

Prop Rodrigue Neti, locks Killian Geraci and Baptiste Pesenti, centre Jean-Pascal Barraque and wing Gabin Villiere all start and will make their debuts in Paris.

Teddy Baubigny, Hassane Kolingar, Cyril Cazeaux, Swan Reddadj, Louis Carbonel and Yoram Moefana could earn a first cap off the bench.

France: Dulin; Thomas, Barraque, Danty, Villiere; Jalibert, Serin (capt); Neti, Mauvaka, Aldegheri, Geraci, Peseti, Woki, Malacou, Jelonch.

Replacements:Baubigny, Kolingar, Atonio, Cazeaux, Rebbadj, Couilloud, Carbonel, Moefana.