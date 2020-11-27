Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Opposing head coaches Eddie Jones and Wayne Pivac warm up for the Autumn Nations Cup match on Saturday

Autumn Nations Cup: Group A - Wales v England Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales and England renew their bitter old rivalry in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday - and they come into the match in Llanelli poles apart.

When these sides last met on Welsh turf, the hosts were Six Nations Grand Slam champions and beat England in a warm-up match for last year's World Cup, at which they narrowly lost in the semi-finals to eventual champions South Africa.

Since then, Wales have unravelled.

Under head coach Wayne Pivac, they have endured their worst Six Nations since 2007 and needed to beat Georgia last weekend to end a six-match losing run.

England, meanwhile, are on an entirely different trajectory.

Eddie Jones' men clinched the 2020 Six Nations title last month and they have carried their impressive form into this first Autumn Nations Cup, demolishing Georgia before overpowering Ireland at Twickenham last weekend.

The build-up to Saturday's match at Parc y Scarlets - Wales' temporary home while Cardiff's Principality Stadium is decommissioned as a coronavirus field hospital - has been less confrontational than in recent years.

Jones has been relatively polite about Wales, who he says will relish being written off in the "heart and soul" of Welsh rugby in Llanelli.

But the Australian has not been able to leave the mind games completely, warning Pivac and his players that England will bring an intensity Wales have never before faced.

Victory would ensure England finish top of Group A, meaning they would compete for the title against the winner of Group B on 6 December.

France will emerge victorious in the other group if they beat Italy on Saturday.

Wales, who lost to Ireland before beating Georgia, are likely to face Italy next weekend, unless they thrash England, Italy win in Paris or Georgia beat Ireland.

Team news

Scrum-half Lloyd Williams will make his first Wales start for four years in this match, partnering Dan Biggar at half-back.

As Liam Williams misses out with a "nasty facial injury", Leigh Halfpenny returns at full-back.

Centre Johnny Williams and flanker James Botham keep their places in the team after making their debuts in the 18-0 victory against Georgia.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit gets a second start, while captain Alun Wyn Jones is restored as one of eight personnel changes from the win over Georgia.

For England, fly-half George Ford returns to the starting XV.

Captain Owen Farrell switches to inside centre with Henry Slade making up the midfield.

The starting forward pack is unchanged from the 18-7 victory against Ireland.

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, flanker Jack Willis and back Anthony Watson are named among the replacements.

View from both camps

Wayne Pivac explains his selection before Wales take on England

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac: "It's not a Six Nations or World Cup match in its own right, but is a Test match and it is England against Wales in its own right.

"We'll be going out there to do the best we can to win the match, obviously, but along the way we will learn a lot as well. That is what this competition has been about.

"England-Wales, I suggest that the boys will be up for this match and I expect them to be very physical and enjoy the process."

England head coach Eddie Jones: "We're expecting another tough match and at the home of Welsh rugby where the heart and soul of their game is.

"Twelve months ago, Wales were Grand Slam champions and three points from a World Cup final, so we know what they are capable of.

"We've picked the best 23 players for the battle and we're looking forward to it greatly."

Line-ups

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Josh Adams, Nick Tompkins, Johnny Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit; Dan Biggar, Lloyd Williams; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Shane Lewis-Hughes, James Botham, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Aaron Wainwright, Rhys Webb, Callum Sheedy, Owen Watkin.

England: Elliot Daly; Jonathan Joseph, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Jack Willis, Dan Robson, Anthony Watson.

Match officials

Referee: Romain Poite (FFR)

Assistant referees: Pascal Gauzere and Alex Ruiz (FFR)

Television match official: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

Alun Wyn Jones says Wales know what is needed against England

Match facts