Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Parc y Scarlets will host Wales v England in the Autumn Nations Cup

Autumn Nations Cup: Group A - Wales v England Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live (second half only) and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

The venue for Wales against England in the Autumn Nations Cup has been decontaminated before the game.

Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli will host the game behind closed doors at 16:00 GMT on Saturday.

A deep clean took place after Scarlets, who play there, were hit by Covid-19 and had Sunday's home Pro14 match against Leinster postponed.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) says almost 11,000 square metres of the stadium was successfully decontaminated.

Ospreys' Pro14 trip to Connacht on Saturday has also been postponed with the would-be visitors having one player test positive for coronavirus, with other close contacts self-isolating.