Ex-Wales captain Gwyn Jones and Cardiff Blues boss John Mulvihill exchange views

Cardiff Blues v Glasgow Warriors Date: Sunday, 29 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales AM, online and the BBC Sport app, plus live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website; highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales on Monday, 30 November from 22:00 GMT.

Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans joins centre Rey Lee-Lo in returning as Cardiff Blues host Glasgow Warriors at Rodney Parade in the Pro14 on Sunday.

Evans pulled out shortly before they lost 40-5 at Leinster last weekend.

Warriors make three personnel changes and one positional after their fifth defeat from six matches against Munster and Lee Jones makes his season debut.

The wing, centre Ratu Tagive and lock Kiran McDonald all start and Rob Harley moves from second to back row.

TJ Ioane drops to the bench while Tommy Seymour and Robbie Nairn miss out, while centre Huw Jones is released from Scotland duty to make the bench.

For Cardiff Lee-Lo is back amid five starting changes after recovering from concussion while Kristian Dacey and Brad Thyer come into the front-row and Gwilym Bradley starts at open-side.

Evans partners fellow international half-back Tomos Williams, who returned in Dublin last weekend after his own injury issues.

Blues boss John Mulvihill said: "It is great to welcome three key players and leaders back to our starting line-up for an important game against Glasgow Warriors.

"With Tomos and Jarrod combining at half-back and Rey returning in midfield, the back-line has a familiar and exciting look and we're hoping to unleash more of our attacking game.

"It is a big opportunity for Gwilym, who has only been training with the senior group for a month, but we feel we need a specialist seven and have been impressed with him so far.

"It is going to be a massive test and Glasgow will be determined to secure a much-needed victory following a difficult start to the season.

"They are a quality side, who will threaten us all over the park, but if we can bring the same effort as last week and combine it with accuracy, discipline and a ruthless edge we can get back to winning ways ourselves."

Warriors and Blues each lie fourth in their Pro14 conferences as all teams in the competition contend with rugby in the Covid-19 era without their leading players, who are away on international duty.

Glasgow and former Blues coach Danny Wilson told the Warriors website: external-link "This weekend we welcome back guys like Lee, Jamie, Kiran from injury, and Huw Jones returns from Scotland camp.

"For 70 minutes last week it was a two point game and we fell away at the end. Tomorrow is a real opportunity for us to improve on our recent performances.

"We know the Blues will present a tough test for us, and we know that we'll need to bring the energy and intensity I know this squad is capable of."

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Ben Thomas, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Brad Thyer, Kristian Dacey (capt), Dmitri Arhip, Ben Murphy, Rory Thornton, James Ratti, Gwilym Bradley, Josh Turnbull.

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Corey Domachowski, Keiron Assiratti, Alun Lawrence, Sam Moore, Jamie Hill, Mason Grady, Hallam Amos.

Glasgow Warriors: Glenn Bryce, Lee Jones, Nick Grigg, Robbie Fergusson, Ratu Tagive, Peter Horne, Sean Kennedy; Aki Seiuli, Grant Stewart, Enrique Pieretto, Lewis Bean, Kiran McDonald, Rob Harley, Tom Gordon, Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Alex Allan, D'Arcy Rae, Fotu Lokotui, TJ Ioane, Jamie Dobie, Brandon Thomson, Huw Jones.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Ian Davies, Mike English (both WRU)

TMO: Rhys Thomas (WRU)