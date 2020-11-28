Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

James Ryan will captain Ireland for the second week running while Tadhg Beirne moves to flanker

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Georgia Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 29 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and online

Scrum coach John Fogarty says Ireland must stay calm against what he expects will be a confrontational Georgia pack.

Ireland enter Sunday's contest as heavy favourites against a side that has suffered convincing defeats by England and Wales in Nations Cup Group A.

"Up front, we're expecting a robust, very physical team," said Fogarty.

"There is a huge amount of experience in the front row alone but their pack and how they front up physically is a challenge in itself."

He continued: "They are a cohesive unit, and can be very dangerous, they've got lots of power. They've been in battles up to now and they fight the whole way through it.

"We're expecting a battle up front and we're prepared for one. We're excited to see what's going to happen. We need to make sure we're nice and calm all the way through to make sure we can control things."

We need to use our opportunities - Georgia captain

With a comfortable win the minimum expectation for Ireland, Andy Farrell will hope a number of the players given an opportunity in his experimental line-up put their hands up for future selection with eye-catching performances.

Georgia have conceded 58 points in their opening two matches, and are yet to register a point in the tournament.

Their performance against Wales, an 18-0 defeat, was a notable improvement from their display against England a week earlier.

"We need to use our opportunities better. Every time we have an opportunity to score, we need to score," said captain Merab Sharikadze.

"At the moment we haven't been very careful with that, so we wasted quite big opportunities.

"Hopefully for tomorrow's game we can be better than that."