Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

French referee Romain Poite with Wales flanker James Botham watching on

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says he will contact World Rugby about French referee Romain Poite following their Autumn Nations Cup defeat by England.

Pivac queried England's first try when Wales fly-half Dan Biggar seemed to be taken out in the air in the build-up.

Wales protested but the try stood despite Poite being given advice by the television match official about the incident.

The French official also waved away Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

When asked whether he would be contacting World Rugby, Pivac replied: "We've been doing it every week, to be honest with you.

"Behind the scenes we review the performances of our players and in doing that, we do pick up things that we send through to World Rugby.

"We'll certainly be doing that on this particular occasion because I wasn't happy with the first try of England's.

"Dan Biggar was clearly taken in the air. The TMO comes in and calls that but he's over-ruled by the man in the middle.

"We then asked for him to have a look before the conversion was taken but our captain was dismissed 20 metres away. That was disappointing."

England centre Henry Slade scores the first try for the visitors which Wales coach Wayne Pivac disputes

Pivac was also concerned about the scrum interpretations with Wales conceding five penalties and England rewarded for their dominance.

"The scrums also need to be tidied up," said the Wales head coach.

"There are a lot of resets and a lot of scrum penalties being awarded and in some cases, we think, wrongly so.

"Clearly the team that got the weight through the bind, which was England, was getting rewarded.

"For me, it's pretty simple. If a prop loses his footing and goes down, then he's caused the scrum to go down. That happened on a couple of occasions. Penalties could have gone either way but six points came from that.

"With the pictures that the referee was seeing, he felt they were the dominant scrum but on the engagement both teams are supposed to be square and stable.

"That wasn't the case. We'd have liked the scrums to be reset or them free-kicked for doing that."

Pivac says he had not looked at Elliot Daly's first-half tackle on Josh Adams in the first-half which was adjudged legal by the officials.

Replacement prop Ellie Genge was involved with an altercation with Tomas Francis in the final few minutes.

The Wales head coach was upbeat about an improved performance as the hosts avoided the heavy defeat most were predicting.

"We asked for a lot of energy, we asked for a bit of passion," said Wales head coach.

"We wanted to start well and I think we got the good start after weathering the storm, with the break out try."

It was a seventh competitive defeat in nine games for Pivac though since he took over from Warren Gatland.

"I was waiting for that stat to come out!" said Pivac.

"I sound like a broken record but we're looking at this series as an opportunity and to look at the depth of the squad going forward.

"If we look at the World Cup squad from 2019 to 2023, there would be a lot of guys in the age bracket of 33 to 38.

"We know there will have to be change and some of that is happening at the moment and some players are unavailable.

Wayne Pivac says Wales are slowly seeing the fruits of their labour

"Those numbers quoted are disappointing but what we're looking at is: are we improving, are we exposing players to this level and are we building depth?

"I take note of the players and listen to them and Alun Wyn Jones speak in the dressing room after the game, they believe that we're heading in the right direction.

"They believe the work we've done in the last few weeks, in particular... we're seeing the fruits of that labour really."

Pivac revealed he had comforting words from an unlikely source in his direct opponent.

"Eddie and I had a good chat before the game," added Pivac.

"Coaches understand what coaches go through. It was a good conversation. They've been building for a long time and they're a great side at the moment.

"We want to be a great side in 2023."