After watching England's win against Wales, I think there needs to be a change to rugby's laws.

There were five offloads in that game.

As much as I am a purist and there will be parts that I enjoy, my kids are not watching the game. They are thinking it is just a load of bodies on the floor.

They are not seeing amazing passes or great tries - things they could imagine recreating in the garden afterwards.

Far too often now, rugby is turgid. We have got to make sure we have a product across the world that everyone wants to watch.

We have to ensure it does not matter what rugby is being played, you know you are going to be entertained. At the moment, it is determined by the time of year and the tournament you are watching.

I think there will be a significant change to the breakdown or tackle laws. All teams are so well-drilled in the way they defend and 'jackal' - standing over the ball after a tackle to win a turnover.

With their fitness levels they can continually do it ruck after ruck. It is getting to a tipping point where there is no space.

Maybe the laws could change so you only allow certain players to jackal or you are only allowed to send two people into a ruck defensively.

The main issue is that whenever new laws come in, you can guarantee that coaches and players work out how to bend them. You need to be ahead of that.

'We need a fast and furious game'

Jack Willis wins the ball in a ruck
Wasps' Jack Willis has become renowned for his jackalling in the Premiership

It is like the law that says you must stay on your feet at the breakdown. Jack Willis or Tom Curry can do the splits so they can stay in that position and steal the ball, but they are still leaning on the opposition.

Technically, they may be right but it does not lend itself to the game being free-flowing. I would like it to favour the attacking side more.

What is frustrating players at the moment is they could make a fantastic break and show brilliant skill but because they are isolated, the chances are the opposition are going to win the ball.

Watching France beat Italy later on Saturday, a couple of their tries were from brilliant offloads. That should be an intrinsic part of the game.

England flanker Sam Underhill said after the match that if people did not like scrums and line-outs, they should watch rugby league.

When you are a forward and you are playing the game, there is a huge amount of skill around the set-piece.

I still want to see a competitive scrum and I do not mind if it is not changed but they need to stop the clock every time the referee blows the whistle for a scrum.

Otherwise some scrums go on for four or five minutes. We have got to have officials who want to create a more fast and furious game.

'England could reach World Cup levels again next weekend'

Head coach Eddie Jones said England have still not reached their best and I agree with him.

They have been progressing nicely. England won the Six Nations after beating Italy and then went through the motions against Georgia in terrible conditions.

Then they had the game won in the first half with impressive defence against Ireland and against Wales there were moments when you could see they were mixing up their attack.

They are on the right track and have set up an Autumn Nations Cup final against France, but we have yet to see it all come together.

If conditions allow next week and given the fact that several of France's star players cannot play because of an agreement with the Top 14 league, it is a fabulous opportunity to roll out a top-drawer performance akin to their World Cup levels.

It is a real shame that they will be facing an understrength France side, rather than a team would would genuinely fancy their chances with all their superstar players. In England's current state, France, New Zealand and South Africa are the three teams that will genuinely compete with them, particularly up front.

France do have strength in depth but with it being the grand final of the Autumn Nations Cup, England's focus and mentality will be very different to that game in Wales.

Antoine Dupont runs with the ball
France will have to play the final without several star players, including scrum-half Antoine Dupont

'Fans will sound louder than 2,000 at Twickenham'

You could tell from the warm-up in Wales, England were not quite at that full Test match intensity.

It was not until after about 25 minutes that something clicked, then England looked very dominant.

Sometimes it is hard to genuinely motivate yourself to intense, international levels in an empty stadium.

That is why I am excited that there will be 2,000 fans at Twickenham next weekend.

They will sound louder than 2,000 people because everyone is going to be really up for it.

People are going to be there early watching the warm-up, soaking up the atmosphere. There will be flags, singing and cheering.

When something goes well, you will hear the cheer and adrenaline will course through your veins.

It does not matter about the decibels, the players will have that different feeling of representing their country. It will stir something in them. It will spark up that extra bit of emotion.

Matt Dawson was speaking to BBC Sport's Becky Grey.

Comments

Join the conversation

131 comments

  • Put the game on a channel fans can access would help too

    • Blott replied:
      Greed mate, all tier 1 care about is money... paywall, pay per view... is it £80 for a replica shirt made in a 3rd world sweat shop ?

  • Very interesting Matthew, I totally agree.

    To speed up the game, reduce the number of scrums.
    If a line out throw-in is not straight, have another line out but switch the throw in to the other team, do not have a scrum .

    Also to increase spectator interest, bring back streakers. They should be compulsory at all internationals.

    • hiphophooray replied:
      Great idea about giving the opposition a line out when not straight, to avoid another scrum.

      On the second point, I’m old enough to remember Erica Roe. Also a great idea.

  • To keep people interested and watching it needs to shown on terrestrial tv for all to see

  • Matt said that there wasn't a single South African player that would get in the England team before the rugby World Cup Final.

    Give the fans what they want I guess....but insightful he ain't.

  • Some really interesting points, but given how many tries were scored during the 2019 WC and some of the amazing rugby we saw I think it'd be rash to make big changes to rules. Would also be interested as with the other sports how differently sides play with no crowd and how much this is impacting the games.

    Clock off on scrums definitely though, far too much dead time and sides abuse this.

  • ''Killing The Ball Is Killing The Game''.

    They need to enforce the laws that are already in place. Tackler must release immediately. Ball carrier must then release immediately. Two players over the ball, one each team, is a ruck. That means no hands allowed. A few more yellow cards in the defending 22m are required, as well as a few more penalty tries. One season only, the players will learn.

  • I think Rugby's biggest danger is that the sport will be put behind a paywall, especially the 6N. Just need to look at Cricket, the ECB got greedy and they are now paying the price with huge drop in numbers playing sport.
    I agree as well with MD that they need to make the sport more enjoyable to watch with more emphasis on passing and running rather than kicking it up and down for possession.

    • bigbaddog replied:
      Completely agree- free to air means kids will watch

  • Scrums are a nightmare, it's become bigger than the game itself. It's a way of restarting the game. If its doesn't improve the only way to go is rugby league style. Bring back proper rucking. If you end up on the wrong side of one tough. Rugby has gone to a game of who can get away with interpretations of the laws best.

  • Excellent article. Can't say I agree with everything MD says, but we do need to talk as a sport! Rugby could begin by enforcing the rules we have. Obstruction, going off your feet at rucks are now tactics. Players train on how to obstruct players around the breakdown and while chasing play. Is any ruck contested properly these days? Players train to kill the ball at rucks.

    • tony replied:
      How about offside seems most games I have watched recently the offside rule hasn't been adhered to or punished.

  • Rugby Union is now so boring it is not worth watching on TV let alone paying a fortune to go to Twickenham. Get ride of the TMO, let the referee do his job, put the ball in straight at scrums and penalise the cheating at scrums, rucks and mauls by making the tackled player release the ball as soon as he hits the ground

    • Robbie replied:
      Agreed, currently scrums are a waste of time as the scrum half puts the ball in to his own side, the ball should be put in straight in the middle then both sides can contest it

  • I love rugby but it needs to be careful not to go the way of F1.
    Too much kicking. Allow the catcher to mark from anywhere on the pitch?
    Scrums take too long and the put in is so crooked.
    Rest of it is great, so sort out those two issues.

  • The Autumn internationals have been dreadfully full. The changes to the laws are making the game less free flowing and more turgid. Something does need to be done to encourage more flair, more elan or basically what the french seem to be trying

    • jon60 replied:
      Summer rugby, harder pitches, more running rugby, align with southern hemisphere.

  • Something needs to be done to open up the game, there is also too much kicking.

  • Things would be improved a long way by enforcing offside at rucks. The defending teams almost always steal a metre and that could be the difference between space being available and not.

  • Nope, don't agree otherwise it's thin end of wedge and in 10 years time we'll have American football style time outs and God knows what. Then they'll do away with proper contested scrum and it'll be league like, no line outs etc.

    • Werewolf-Therewolf replied:
      Had you watched last Friday's Grand Final, you might become a convert. Non-stop action & excellent use of VAR.
      I can't stand players strolling up to line outs & ten-minute scrums. Sorry.

  • Rugby Union needs to stay on free to air television to keep everyone across the home nations watching.

    • Blott replied:
      Get S4C, they show loads

  • I'm afraid that Rugby has now joined Basketball as one of those sports that can only be played by abnormally proportioned people in the top tiers of their repective sports. That with ludicrous changes to the rules over the years makes rugby unwatchable for me now. I couldn't name a single player now. Back in the late 60s I could name most from England and Wales.

  • Agree stop the clock at scrums until the ball comes out, reduce the time for kicks (conversions and penalties), start penalising teams for the slow ball at the ruck caterpillar - use it should be 3 seconds. Just needs a few tweaks to speed the game up. Too many teams like to slow play down be that international or domestic

  • There are two choices. reduce the number of players or just interpret the current laws correctly. Space is whats needed and there isn't any as long as the offside at the kick ahead etc is not controlled properly. Perhaps players should be behind the kicker at the point of impact, it rarely is. Backrows are breaking off early. When questioned referees want to see the ball moving, Where to?

    • RMC 1964 replied:
      You are spot on! The offside line being refereed properly is the key to opening up more space. Defending players are NEVER behind the back foot at rucks while the kick is routinely chased by players starting in front of the kicker. In addition the clock MUST stop for set piece scrums. So many collapse - it makes for painful viewing. Loathe to switch to RLeague but it's close.

  • Subscriber tv is killing rugby. It's doing the same to soccer, but the death is slower because of viewer demand, but it will happen.
    Get rugby (& soccer) back on terrestrial, free to view tv where it belongs: sport is not a Midas touch for the rich and ugly (yes, ugly, greed always is and always will be ugly), it is for the masses, and if it for everyone who wants it, it should be free at source.

