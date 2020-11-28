Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Burns will be making his first Ireland start after coming on as a replacement in this month's games against Wales and England

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Georgia Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 29 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and online

Ireland fly-half Billy Burns will not be fazed by the task of filling the void left by injured captain Johnny Sexton says scrum coach John Fogarty.

Burns has been given an opportunity to stake a claim for the Irish number 10 jersey during Sunday's Autumn Nations clash with Georgia.

The 26-year-old's full international debut comes as veteran Sexton is sidelined by a hamstring problem.

"Billy's prepped really well," said the Ireland scrum coach.

"With regard to him being able to handle the pressures, I don't think we would have thrown him out if we didn't think he could.

"Johnny has helped during the week, as he always does. He's delivered some really good stuff during the week for the team.

"And Billy has led the team and controlled the week really well from his part. We're looking forward to playing him and I'm sure Billy is looking forward to playing too."

Burns will partner Conor Murray at half-back against Georgia on Sunday

Nine changes from England defeat

Burns will be making his first start after being introduced from the bench for his opening caps in the win over Wales and last weekend's loss to England.

"I don't think that (deputising for Sexton) is crossing Billy's mind. It's certainly something we're not worrying about," added Fogarty.

The Ulster fly-half's maiden Ireland start follows an impressive cameo at Twickenham after he replaced fellow understudy number 10 Ross Byrne.

Burns has been selected as part of an experimental line-up, which shows nine changes from the 18-7 loss in London.

Burns' Ulster team-mates Rob Herring, Iain Henderson, Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale are also included in the starting XV, a factor Fogarty hopes will prove beneficial.

"He's got a few familiar faces beside him out there," continued Fogarty.

"He's been great in and around camp. As a person, he's come in and started really, really well. He's been playing here for quite a while now.

"He controlled things really well during the week, he's a good communicator. We're excited to see how he goes."