James Hume (right) comes in at centre for Ulster in place of injured Luke Marshall

Pro14: Edinburgh v Ulster Date: Monday, 30 November Kick-off: 20:15 GMT Venue: BT Murrayfield, Edinburg Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, match report on the BBC Sport website

Ulster have made five changes from the side which defeated Scarlets last weekend for Monday's Pro14 contest away to Edinburgh.

James Hume comes in for injured centre Luke Marshall with Ian Madigan taking over from Bill Johnston at fly-half.

Andy Warwick, Sam Carter and Jordi Murphy replace Eric O'Sullivan, Kieran Treadwell and Matthew Rea in the pack.

Edinburgh make one change from the thumping by Leinster as James Johnstone replaces injured centre Mark Bennett.

Viliame Mata returns after injury to be named on the Edinburgh bench while Scotland 7s squad member and former London Scottish wing Alec Coombes is in line to make his debut after also being included in the replacements.

Marshall is ruled out for Ulster after sustaining a knee injury in last Sunday's narrow win over the Scarlets.

Second row Treadwell's absence is also enforced following his three-week suspension for a high tackle on Scarlets prop Javan Sebastian.

Treadwell's replacement Sam Carter will captain Ulster at Murrayfield.

Prop Warwick will make his first start of the season as he takes over from Ireland squad call-up Eric O'Sullivan.

Murphy's inclusion in the back row sees Sean Reidy making a positional switch to blindside flanker.

Former Irish sprint star Aaron Sexton is in line for his Ulster senior debut after being included in the replacements while the bench also includes Rainey Old Boys players Bradley Roberts who has been training with the Ulster squad in recent weeks.

In the last encounter between the sides, Ulster dramatically defeated Edinburgh in last-gasp fashion in their Pro14 semi-final at Murrayfield in early September.

Ulster are second in Conference A after winning their opening seven fixtures with Edinburgh five of the six sides in Conference B following only two wins in their six matches.

Edinburgh: Blain; Sau, Johnstone, Dean, Farndale; Chamberlain, Pyrgos; Schoeman, Cherry, Atalifo; Ferreira, Davidson; Bradbury, Crosbie, Miller.

Replacements: Willemse, Grahamslaw, Gamble, Hodgson, Mata, Boyle, Shiel, Coombes

Ulster: Lowry; Faddes, Hume, Moore, Lyttle, Madigan, Cooney; Warwick, Andrew, Moore; A O'Connor, Carter (capt), Reidy, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: Roberts, McCall, Milasinovich, D O'Connor, McCann, Shanahan, Johnston, Sexton.