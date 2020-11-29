Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

JJ Hanrahan will be partnered at half-back for Munster by Nick McCarthy

Pro14: Munster v Zebre Date: Monday, 30 November Kick-off: 20:15 GMT Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Coverage: Live score and match report on the BBC Sport website

Runaway Conference B leaders Munster have made eight changes for Monday's Pro14 game against Zebre.

JJ Hanrahan and Nick McCarthy replace Ben Healy and Craig Casey at half-back with Darren Sweetnam and Dan Goggin drafted into the backs.

Josh Wycherley and Rhys Marshall take over from James Cronin and Kevin O'Byrne in the Munster front row.

Jack O'Donoghue and Chris Cloete come into the back row as Fineen Wycherley switches to lock.

Mike Haley and Rory Scannell also drop out of the backs as Matt Gallagher moves from wing to full-back while Jean Kleyn and Jack O'Sullivan are not in the matchday 23 after starting in last week's 27-13 away win over Glasgow.

The Irish province will be expected to earn a dominant victory against a Zebre side who will be severely under-strength for Monday's contest.

Zebre coach, former Munster and Ireland player Michael Bradley is forced to include scrum-half Alessandro Fusco and loosehead prop Riccardo Brugnara as permit players while flanker Alessandro Mordacci and lock Gabriele Venditti will start after being drafted into the squad.

Veteran prop Andrea Lovotti is in line to make a milestone on Monday as he'll hit 100 Zebre games when he comes off the bench.

Munster lead Conference B by 11 points after winning their opening six fixtures while Zebre sit bottom on Conference A after earning only one win in their opening seven games.

Munster: Gallagher; Nash, Goggin, De Allende, Sweetnam; Hanrahan, McCarthy; J Wycherley, Marshall, Archer; F Wycherley, Holland (capt); O'Donoghue, Cloete, Coombes.

Replacements: Barron, O'Connor, Knox, Ahern, Daly, Casey, Healy, French.

Zebre: Laloifi; D'Onofrio, Bisegni (capt), Lucchin, Bruno; Pescetto, Fusco; Brugnara, Manfredi, Tarus; Venditti, Krumov; Kearney, Mordacci, Masselli

Replacements: Ceciliani, Lovotti, Nocera, Chianucci, Fabiani, Marinaro, Forcucci, Elliott