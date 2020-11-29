Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Farrell's Ireland secured second in Group A despite the lacklustre performance

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has criticised his side's lack of conviction after they laboured to an unconvincing victory against Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Ireland registered just three second-half points in an underwhelming 23-10 win against a side that had not scored a point in their last two outings.

"Not good enough," said Farrell.

"Certainly in that second 40 it wasn't the standard we expect of ourselves, especially playing at home.

"I thought our game was flowing a little bit in the first half, coming out in the second half, I just thought we didn't have any courage in our own conviction."

As Farrell's first year in charge draws to a close, Ireland's inconsistency and inability to sustain a high-quality performance over a full 80 minutes remain real concerns.

Against Georgia, first-half tries from Billy Burns and Hugo Keenan helped the hosts to a comfortable half-time lead, but they never dominated their tier-two opponents for long spells.

"I thought Georgia thoroughly earned the right to slow our game down by being total menaces at the breakdown, and all credit to them for that but that's not good enough from us," said Farrell.

"If you have the courage of your own convictions then you'll follow through with whatever it may be.

"If you're trying to get the ball to the wide channels then let's do it properly. Let's make sure that there's proper intent in our play to get it there.

"There certainly was opportunities to get it to space out wide, we just tucked and probably turned ourselves back inside on a number of occasions and got turned over at the breakdown.

Georgia caused Ireland problems in the scrum and at the breakdown

"We punched onto a ball a couple of times towards the end of the game really hard and tough, and then our breakdown work was able to follow.

"Sometimes I didn't think we had conviction with our carry as well and therefore it was able to slow our ball down."

Ireland's year will end in a third-place play-off against Scotland in Dublin next week, and a number of players are doubts for that game having picked up injuries on Sunday.

Fly-half Burns was taken off on 46 minutes after originally tweaking his groin in the warm-up, while Rob Herring suffered a rib injury.

Leinster flanker Will Connors faces return-to-play protocols having been taken off for a head injury assessment.