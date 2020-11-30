Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Caulfield made one Premiership appearance in his Exeter career, but has spent most of time with the Cornish Pirates

Wasps have signed second-row Josh Caulfield from Championship club Cornish Pirates on a short-term loan.

The 23-year-old, who began his career at Exeter, moved to the Penzance-based club in May after four seasons dual-registered at the Pirates.

Caulfield, who can also play in the back row, will help Wasps who have a number of forwards away on international duty or injured.

Caulfield has played for England Under-20s and made eight Exeter appearances.

"Josh has been an impressive operator in the Championship for a number of seasons now and we look forward to welcoming him to the club," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.

He is the third Cornish Pirates player to move to a Premiership club on a short-term deal after Kyle Moyle and Jay Tyack joined Gloucester last month.