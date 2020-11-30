Josh Caulfield: Wasps sign Cornish Pirates forward on short-term loan deal
Wasps have signed second-row Josh Caulfield from Championship club Cornish Pirates on a short-term loan.
The 23-year-old, who began his career at Exeter, moved to the Penzance-based club in May after four seasons dual-registered at the Pirates.
Caulfield, who can also play in the back row, will help Wasps who have a number of forwards away on international duty or injured.
Caulfield has played for England Under-20s and made eight Exeter appearances.
"Josh has been an impressive operator in the Championship for a number of seasons now and we look forward to welcoming him to the club," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.
He is the third Cornish Pirates player to move to a Premiership club on a short-term deal after Kyle Moyle and Jay Tyack joined Gloucester last month.