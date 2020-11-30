Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Alfie Barbeary (right) playing for Wasps

Autumn Nations Cup final - England v France Date: Sunday 6 December Kick-off :14:00 GMT Venue: Twickenham Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport app and website with live text commentary

Wasps hooker Alfie Barbeary has been called up to the England squad for the Autumn Nations Cup final against France on Sunday.

Barbeary, 20, only made his first Premiership start in September and has scored six tries.

He has won three England Under-20 caps and was part of his country's 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Championship squad.

Centre Jonathan Joseph has withdrawn from the squad with a calf injury.