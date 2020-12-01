Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Sexton replaced the injured Rob Lyttle in the early stages of the win over Edinburgh

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland is keen to dampen down some of the hyperbole surrounding exciting wing prospect Aaron Sexton after the 20-year-old made his debut against Edinburgh on Monday.

Sexton, an accomplished sprinter, was introduced as a replacement after eight minutes of the 43-14 Pro14 win after Rob Lyttle suffered a back spasm.

"Aaron is a really good learner, a nice lad and works hard," said McFarland.

"But we shouldn't be expecting exceptional things of Aaron now."

"That would be just a ridiculous thing to do," added the Ulster coach.

Sexton has run a best of 10.43 seconds for 100m and 20.69 for 200m but has chosen to pursue a career in rugby rather than athletics.

The former Bangor Grammar School pupil is a member of the Ireland Sevens squad as well as the Ulster Academy but injuries have prevented him making his senior bow for the province up until now.

"The attention Aaron was getting at school was because he runs 100m in 10.43, the attention isn't there because he is a brilliant rugby player," explained McFarland.

"He's a good rugby player but there are lots of good rugby players around. He hasn't been with us for all that long.

"He has a physical attribute that if he can turn being a good rugby player into a top player at professional level then his speed would add an extra dimension."

Andrew has 'phenomenal engine'

The Ulster head coach praised the form of Ulster hat-trick try-scorer, hooker John Andrew, after Monday's win at Murrayfield made it eight wins out of eight for the Irish province to start the 2020-21 campaign.

"John's playing really well. His big strength is his energy - he has a phenomenal engine and works really hard," said the Ulster coach of the number two.

"While he gives everything he is inspiring the people around him to work hard - he embodies that work ethic.

"It's tough when you're not playing but John decided he was just going to go out there and enjoy the moment, adopting more of a stoic approach.

"We have had a bloc of games where we have, for the most part, played pretty well. We maybe haven't been good all the time but we were pretty good against Edinburgh."

'Wins breed confidence'

Ballymena native Andrew is pleased to be making the most of the opportunities coming his way to start matches.

"I'm really enjoying it. The team is playing really well and it's good fun to be playing in that. When you're in a pack that is playing well and with boys like Marcell [Coetzee] carrying it makes it easier.

"Wins breed confidence so there is plenty of confidence in the squad but the boys are still working really hard on the areas where we need to improve.

"There have been times of the season so far where we maybe haven't performed to our best and we have managed to scrape wins too."