Welshman Nigel Owens is one of the officials on duty in the Autumn Nations Cup

Autumn Nations Cup final - England v France Date: Sunday 6 December Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Venue: Twickenham Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport app and website with live text commentary

England coach Eddie Jones says that only a change in refereeing at the breakdown can help rugby break a cycle of dour, defensive matches.

The Autumn Nations Cup has been dominated by safety-first tactics and kicking from hand.

"It is always the laws of the game and the way they are refereed," Jones told BBC Sport.

"If we get quick ball we can attack because there is time and space. If not, it's so hard to attack fluently."

World Rugby asked referees to be stricter around the breakdown in April, external-link to protect players and make the game more attractive.

The governing body's own analysis said the guidelines sped up play in Super Rugby Aotearoa in New Zealand where they were first introduced. external-link

However, Jones believes media questions over the increase in penalties external-link awarded meant the experiment did not last.

"At the start of Super Rugby NZ there was a lot of quick ball when the referees went hard and all you guys in the media criticise them, they back off and we get back to this stodgy rugby," he said.

Asked if he would prefer a quicker breakdown Jones added: "100%. It's a greater balance between contest and continuity.

"The game is really good when it is about halfway and at the moment there is too much contest. If there is too much continuity, it is like rugby league. We need that balance."

Rugby World Cup reloaded?

England were beaten 32-12 by the Springboks in Yokohama

England take on France in the final of the inaugural Autumn Nations on Sunday and Jones wants to see his side learn the lessons from the last time they were in a final.

England went into the 2019 Rugby World Cup final as favourites after victory over holders New Zealand in the semi-finals, but were comfortably beaten by South Africa.

An agreement between France's rugby federation and its top clubs means most of their first-choice players are unavailable, making England comfortable favourites.

"It's a good test for us to keep our focus because all the narrative around the game is that we are expected to win," said Jones.

"Maybe in the World Cup final we didn't handle that too well. So it is an opportunity for us to show that we have grown and learned from the World Cup final."