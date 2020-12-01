Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland lost at home to the Springboks in 2018

World champions South Africa and Australia will play Scotland at Murrayfield in November next year.

The Scots will also take on a third side still to be confirmed in their autumn series, which will take place on the weekends of 6, 13 and 20 November.

Dave Rennie left Glasgow Warriors this year to take on the Wallabies job.

Scotland are currently competing in the Autumn Nations Cup and Gregor Townsend's side face Ireland in Saturday's third place play-off.

"Fans, players and coaches will be looking forward to next year," said Townsend, Rennie's predecessor at Warriors. "The Autumn Nations Cup has been a great way for international rugby to resume in these difficult times.

"The autumn internationals in 2021 will be another opportunity for our players to represent their country, hopefully with our fans in attendance, and provides the team with a different challenge and exciting challenge as a result."