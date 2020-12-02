Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liza Burgess made her debut in 1980 in Wales' first women's Test match and won 93 caps

Ex-Wales captain Liza Burgess has been elected as the new Welsh Rugby Union vice chair.

Burgess is the first female vice-chair after becoming the first woman director elected to the board in November 2019.

Her appointment completes a period of transition which has seen chairman Robert Butcher replace Gareth Davies.

Former group finance director Steve Phillips has been installed as chief executive in place of the departing Martyn Phillips.

Ieuan Evans, who filled the national council member position vacated by Gareth Davies when he won election to the Board, also replaces the former chair as one of the WRU's three nominated representatives on World Rugby alongside Butcher and Executive Board member Julie Paterson who both continue in the roles.

Evans also joins the British and Irish Lions Board alongside Phillips who, with Butcher, will represent the WRU on the Six Nations Board.

"It is an honour and a privilege to welcome Liza to the position of vice-chair of the WRU Board," said Butcher.

"Liza has been an integral member of our Board since her election in 2019 and though she is joined by other senior female figures in Amanda Blanc and Aileen Richards, as an elected representative she is a particularly powerful role model for the new breed of board member we all hope our clubs will continue to help us produce.

"We also welcome Ieuan to two vitally important positions, on World Rugby and with the Lions, and I know he will represent Welsh rugby to the very highest of standards in both roles."

Wales are set to lose their position on World Rugby's executive committee following the departure of Gareth Davies.

Davies left his WRU position at the annual general meeting on 28 October after losing the National Council member election to Evans.

To be on the 12-strong World Rugby executive committee, people first need to be on the global governing body's council but Davies has now left the position.

His successor on the World Rugby executive committee will be an appointment process from the 52-strong council and there is no guarantee that will be a Welsh representative.