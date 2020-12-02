Premiership: Bristol Bears v Northampton Saints (Fri)
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 4 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC local radio and online
Bristol make five changes from their win over Worcester, with England lock Dave Attwood making his first start of the season following a leg injury.
Front row pair Jake Woolmore and Max Lahiff start, while winger Alapati Leiua and scrum-half Andy Uren also come into the Bears side.
Northampton make three changes as they seek their first win of the campaign.
Centre Rory Hutchinson, scrum-half Henry Taylor and prop Owen Franks are named in the starting XV.
Wing Tom Collins is set to make his 100th appearance for Saints, while Taqele Naiyaravoro is included in a match-day squad for the first time this season.
Bristol Bears: Purdy; Adeolokun, O'Conor, S Piutau (capt), Leiua; Bedlow, Uren; Woolmore, Byrne, Lahiff, Attwood, Joyce, Heenan, D Thomas, Hughes.
Replacements: Capon, Y Thomas, Afoa, Holmes, Eadie, Randall, Eden, Fricker.
Northampton Saints: Tuala; Proctor, Francis, Hutchinson, Collins; Grayson, Taylor; Waller (co-capt), Marshall, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Ribbans, Isiekwe, Ludlam (co-capt), Wood.
Replacements: Fish, Van Wyk, Painter, Coles, Adendorff, Mitchell, Dingwall, Naiyaravoro.
Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).
- Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here
- For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.