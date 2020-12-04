Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter beat Leicester 26-13 when the sides last played one another in August - their first games back after the Premiership was paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 5 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester make three changes as they take on Premiership leaders Exeter.

Nephi Leatigaga starts at loose-head in the only change up front, while wingers Guy Porter and Harry Simmons come in among the backs.

Exeter bring in centre Tom Hendrickson, with Ian Whitten moving to the wing in place of injured Olly Woodburn.

Stu Townsend starts at scrum-half, while Will Witty replaces Sam Skinner after the lock returned to the Scotland Autumn Nations Cup squad.

The Chiefs, who have yet to concede a try this season, are the only side to achieve a perfect start with bonus-point wins in their first two games.

Leicester go into the game on the back of a loss at London Irish and have beaten Exeter just once in their last nine Premiership clashes.

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"It's a great challenge and we'll do our very best to meet that challenge.

"You can't be creative unless you get the basics right, you've got to get the basics right and that's the focus from myself from a coaching perspective.

"You also need to come up with a very good plan and teams try that and teams have failed, they're an outstanding team, but we'll be working hard in training this week to get it right."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon:

"Obviously keeping the scoreboard down against you is helpful throughout the game, but you always get to that period at some stage in the game where it would kind of be OK to concede a try.

"The fact that we haven't let that come into either game really shows the top level of performance across the 80 minutes.

"It just shows we're prepared to stand and fight, drive a gameplan and drive our performance levels for 80 minutes. That's great for us to be prepared to work that hard across the game."

Leicester: Steward; Porter, Taute, Scott, Simmons; Henry, Wigglesworth; Leatigaga, Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Green, Liebenberg, Brink, Wiese

Replacements: Clare, Bower, Heyes, Enever, Reffell, Taufua, White, Díaz Bonilla

Exeter: Cordero; Whitten, Hendrickson, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, Townsend; Moon, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Witty, Armand, Ewers, Kirsten, S Simmonds

Replacements: Innard, Kenny, Street, Price, Capstick, Maunder, Walsh, Hodge

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).