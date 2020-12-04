Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Paddy Jackson kicked 17 points in London Irish's victory against Leicester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Sunday, 6 December Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish will welcome fans into the Brentford Community Stadium for the first time as they host Sale in front of an expected crowd of around 2,000.

They make two changes from the win against Leicester with back row Blair Cowan on Scotland duty and Nick Phipps in for Ben Meehan at scrum-half.

Injuries have forced Sale into five changes from their defeat by Newcastle.

Back rows Ben Curry (shoulder) and Dan du Preez (hand) are among the absentees from last Friday night.

The Sharks do welcome back Will-Griff John, Jono Ross and Jean-Luc du Preez from illness and injury, and former Irish winger Marland Yarde gets the nod ahead of Denny Solomona in the back line.

Irish academy back row Izzy Moore-Aiono replaces Cowan for his first Premiership start.

London Irish assistant coach Declan Danaher told BBC Sport:

"We've been talking again this week about continuing to build improvements into areas of our game that we've been seeking from the first two rounds.

"Last week's win against Leicester was really just a positive step in the direction of where we wanted to head from the week before.

"We know we start again against Sale with a clean slate and we need to build again. That's the challenge in this competition.

"Being back at Brentford again this Sunday is massively exciting and having fans there as well. It will be another element to add into it, one that we've missed hugely in the past eight months."

London Irish: Homer; Loader, Rona, Meakes, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Dell, Creevy, Kepu, Nott, Mahu, Cooke, Moore-Aiono, Rogerson (capt).

Replacements: Matu'u, Goodrick-Clarke, Hoskins, Curtis-Harris, Mafi, Meehan, Brophy Clews, Parton.

Sale: L James; Yarde, S James, Janse van Rensburg, Hammersley; MacGinty, De Klerk; Morozov, Van der Merwe, John, Postlethwaite, Phillips, Wiese, Ross (capt), J-L du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Rodd, Cooper-Woolley, Ashman, Dugdale, Cliff, R du Preez, Solomona.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).