Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Benetton Date: Friday, 4 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Venue: Sportsground, Galway Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Connacht have brought Caolin Blade into their starting team for Friday's rearranged Pro14 game against Benetton at the Sportsground in Galway.

The scrum-half's inclusion is the only change from the team originally due to play Ospreys last week.

A Covid-19 case within the Ospreys camp caused the fixture to be postponed.

Blade is making his first start for the Irish province since October, having recovered from a recent hamstring injury.

A win for Connacht will lift them to second place in Conference B behind Munster.

Benetton are bottom of Conference B, without a win from their first six outings.

"Last week's late postponement was very disappointing and put us in a tricky position regarding our selection for this week," said head coach Andy Friend.

"We've got seven weeks of European games and interpros ahead of us, so we'd like to get minutes under the belts of as many players as possible.

"It's important we build on the Zebre win two weeks ago by showing that same level of physicality and taking our changes when they come. If we do that, I know that'll put us in a good place."

Connacht: John Porch; Peter Sullivan, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, Alex Wootton; Conor Fitzgerald, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Jack Aungier; Eoghan Masterson, Gavin Thornbury; Sean O'Brien, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle (c)

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Paddy McAllister, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Ultan Dillane, Jarrad Butler, Colm Reilly, Sean O'Brien, Matt Healy.

Benetton: Jayden Hayward; Ratuva Tavuyara, Tommaso Benvenuti, Ian Keatley, Tommaso Menoncello; Dewaldt Duvenage (c), Callum Braley; Nicola Quaglio, Tomas Baravalle, Filippo Alongi; Irne Herbst, Federico Ruzza; Giovanni Pettineilli, Marco Barbini, Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Ivan Nemer, Tiziano Pasquali, Riccardo Favretto, Alberto Sgarbi, Manuel Zuliani, Luca Petrozzi, Joaquin Riera.