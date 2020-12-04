Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Ashton makes his return from injury and will start at fullback in place of the rested Mike Brown

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Sunday, 6 December Kick-off: 16:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester head coach George Skivington makes only two changes to the team that beat Wasps 40-24 last week.

Lewis Ludlow returns at open-side flanker to skipper the side and Jamal Ford Robinson comes in at loose-head.

Harlequins welcome back Chris Ashton, who is set to start at full-back, with Mike Brown rested.

Club captain Stephan Lewies again misses out through injury so number eight Alex Dombrandt will lead will again lead the team.

Harlequins are in the search for back-to-back wins at Kingsholm Stadium after a 28-15 win in round 20 of the 2019/20 season earlier this year.

Gloucester: Woodward; Thorley, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Seabrook; Evans, Simpson; Ford-Robinson, Singleton, Stanley, Slater, Garvey, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements: Hanson, Rapava-Ruskin, Knight, Craig, Clarke, Flinn, Trinder, Moyle

Harlequins: Ashton; Earle, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Botta, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Young, Chisholm, Evans, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Elia, Els, Kerrod, Tizard, Lawday, Steele, Green, Lasike.

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).